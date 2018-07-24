Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Quarterly Report - June 2018

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX:OLV) (OtherLevels) has today released its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended June 2018.



Please also see the OtherLevels Operational Update released concurrently (see link below).



FY18 was a year of continued growth and progress for OtherLevels. Highlights included (all FY18 figures are unaudited):



- 56% revenue growth to $5.24m



- $4.4m annual recurring revenue as at June 2018



- 73% improvement for FY18 EBITDA of ($1.1m), compared with FY17



- 9% cash expense reduction to $8.1m in FY18 compared to $8.9m FY17



- 57% improvement in FY18 in net operating cashflow, a positive change of $2.2m from FY17 to FY18.



- 2 positive operating cash flow quarters in FY18



Additionally, OtherLevels continued to make progress towards sustained positive operational cash flow with the goal of achieving full year positive operational cash flow in FY19.



As indicated in our Operational Update, cash receipts for FY18 Q4 were lower than the prior corresponding period. This was due to a number of factors, including the renewal or extension of existing contracts later in the quarter than planned, and the delay in sales activity in our key iGaming market due to our clients' operational focus on the Football World Cup.



However, due to the timing impact indicated above, cash receipts in Q1 FY19 will now be higher than the prior corresponding period subject to the receipt of the company's R&D rebate for FY18.



During FY18 Q4 the Chairman, Managing Director and Primary Lender advanced a total of $500,000 under a previously announced funding facility.



In order to provide additional funding, if required, and reflecting continued increasing confidence in the progress of OtherLevels, the Chairman and Managing Director have agreed to extend their funding facility limit by an additional $400,000.



To view figures, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0R99N2J2



To view Operational Update presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T37U73U6







About Otherlevels Holdings Ltd:



OtherLevels Holdings Ltd (ASX:OLV) (FRA:7OL) is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in Europe, the US and Australia.



The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer across desktop, mobile web and apps audiences. The OtherLevels platform offers both Intelligent Messaging for Conversion, and Intelligent Messaging for Marketing Clouds and CRM, hence delivering both acquisition and engagement capabilities for digital marketers. OtherLevels leading clients include Camelot (UK), Tatts/Tabcorp, Coles, Flight Centre, IHG, LadbrokesCoral, Betfred and Doubledown.





Source:



Otherlevels Holdings Ltd





Contact:

Brendan O Kane CEO & Managing Director E: [email protected]