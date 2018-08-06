Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Signs Leading Online Wagering Operator

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX:OLV) ("OtherLevels") has announced that it has signed a leading online wagering operator licenced in the U.K. and the Isle of Man.



The operator offers sportsbook, slots, casino, poker and other igaming solutions, both in the UK and other international jurisdictions. OtherLevels will initially work with the company to deploy push messaging across desktop web, mobile web, and native apps, leveraging OtherLevels global experience to facilitate best in class campaigns across multiple languages and timezones.



Brendan O'Kane, OtherLevels Managing Director, commented, "This is a great competitive win for OtherLevels. We are excited to be working with this new wagering client, and supporting them initially in the UK, and then internationally. It is another example of how OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging delivers solutions across both desktop web, mobile web and native apps, ensuring that the operator can reach their audience on any device or channel. This win, together with our leading In-play real-time messaging capabilities, further reinforces OtherLevels leadership in the wagering sector."







About Otherlevels Holdings Ltd:



OtherLevels Holdings Ltd (ASX:OLV) (FRA:7OL) is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in Europe, the US and Australia.



The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer across desktop, mobile web and apps audiences. The OtherLevels platform offers both Intelligent Messaging for Conversion, and Intelligent Messaging for Marketing Clouds and CRM, hence delivering both acquisition and engagement capabilities for digital marketers. OtherLevels leading clients include Camelot (UK), Tatts, Coles, Flight Centre, IHG, LadbrokesCoral, Betfred, Doubledown and Playstudios.





For more information, please visit http://otherlevels.com For media enquiries please contact [email protected]