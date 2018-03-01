Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otonomy Inc    OTIC

OTONOMY INC (OTIC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Otonomy to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for otology, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 as well as provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. EST on March 8, 2018.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 305-6769 for domestic callers and (678) 562-4239 for international callers with conference ID code number: 1898244. A live webcast of the call will be available online in the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at www.otonomy.com and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for otology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.


Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Canale Communications
Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.
Senior Vice President
619.849.5377
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries
Westwicke Partners
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTONOMY INC
01:31pOtonomy to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Pro..
GL
02/08OTONOMY : to Present at ARO Annual MidWinter Meeting
AQ
02/06Otonomy Announces Multiple Presentations for Hearing Loss and Tinnitus Progra..
GL
01/10OTONOMY, INC. (NASDAQ : OTIC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial C..
AQ
01/09OTONOMY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/09Otonomy Provides Corporate and Product Pipeline Update
GL
01/04Otonomy to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2017BIOCENTURY - MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Vivus, Peregrine
AQ
2017OTONOMY, INC. (NASDAQ : OTIC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Off..
AQ
2017OTONOMY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28PDUFA Watch List For March 2018 - Highlights For Amgen, Bristol-Myers, And Ot.. 
02/26Biotech Forum Daily Digest For February 26th 
02/23Key events next week - healthcare 
01/12Otonomy (OTIC) Presents At 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Sl.. 
2017NASDAQ BIOTECH INDEX : 54 to be added, 15 removed 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1,46 M
EBIT 2017 -92,8 M
Net income 2017 -91,3 M
Finance 2017 54,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 86,9x
Capi. / Sales 2018 22,8x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart OTONOMY INC
Duration : Period :
Otonomy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | OTIC | US68906L1052 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OTONOMY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Weber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay B. Lichter Chairman
Paul E. Cayer Chief Financial, Business & Accounting Officer
Robert Michael Savel Chief Technical Officer
Katherine M. Bishop Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTONOMY INC7.21%181
GILEAD SCIENCES9.90%102 816
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.16%42 154
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.00%34 428
GENMAB20.60%12 493
BIOVERATIV INC94.14%11 326
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.