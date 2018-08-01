Log in
OTP BANK NYRT
OTP Bank : Societe Generale close to sale of Bulgarian bank to Hungary's OTP

08/01/2018 | 11:54am CEST
A man passes by the logo on the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale at the financial and business district of La Defense at Puteaux near Paris

SOFIA (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale is in final talks to sell its Bulgarian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank and is likely to announce the deal this month, two sources familiar with the process said.

"The deal has been largely agreed. The central bank has already held a preliminary meeting with DSK Bank (OTP's Bulgarian unit) over it," one source said.

"The deal for Bulgaria is expected to be announced in August, probably by the end of this week," a second source said, adding that Societe Generale was also close to selling its small unit in Albania to OTP.

Societe Generale and OTP declined to comment.

Societe Generale Expressbank is Bulgaria's seventh largest bank with assets of 6.7 billion levs (£3.04 billion) as of June, central bank data showed.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest and Inti Landauro in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OTP BANK NYRT --End-of-day quote.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.34% 37.985 Real-time Quote.-11.48%
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2018 873 B
EBIT 2018 397 B
Net income 2018 267 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 10,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,10x
Capitalization 2 901 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12 016  HUF
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sándor Csányi Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
László Bencsik Chief Financial & Strategic Officer
Tibor András Johancsik Deputy CEO-IT & Operations Division
Antal Pongrácz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT10 579
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%287 698
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 867
