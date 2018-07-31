Otsuka : Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts (IFRS) for the first half of FY2018 (88KB)

July 31, 2018

For Immediate Release Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative Tatsuo Higuchi President and Representative Director, CEO Code number 4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange Inquiries Yuji Kogure Director, Investors Relations Department Company name

Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts (IFRS)

for the first half of FY2018

Based on our recent business results, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (the Company) hereby amends our consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2018, previously announced on February 14, 2018.

1. Amendments to the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2018 (January 1 to June 30)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before taxes Profit for the period Profit attributable to owners of the Company Basic earnings per share Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen Previous forecast (A) 620,000 60,000 59,000 47,000 46,000 84.89 Revised forecast (B) 618,000 78,000 80,000 65,000 63,000 116.26 Amount of change (B-A) (-) 2,000 18,000 21,000 18,000 17,000 Change (%) (-) 0.3 30.0 35.6 38.3 37.0 (Reference) Consolidated results for first half of FY2017 595,361 49,506 48,437 43,368 42,426 78.29

Foreign currency exchange rate assumptions;

Previous: US$ 1= ¥110.00, Euro 1=¥ 130.00

Revised: US$ 1= ¥108.67, Euro 1=¥ 131.55

2. Reasons for the amendments

During the first half of FY2018, we are going to recognize an impairment loss of around ¥9 billion in in-process research & development assets mainly related to centanafadine, which is included in research & development expenses. On the other hand, sales promotion and advertising expenses will be much less than we originally expected, and also we are going to recognize around ¥17 billion remeasurement gain related to the transaction in which we acquired the remaining shares of our associate company, ReCor Medical Inc, and made the company a wholly owned subsidiary. In this process we remeasured our existing shareholding and contractual right with the company according to IFRS. As a result, our operating profit, profit before taxes, profit for the period, and profit attributable to owners of the Company will exceed our original forecasts for the first half of FY2018.

Please note that the full-year forecasts for FY 2018 (fiscal year ending December 31, 2018) will be announced on August 8, 2018 along with the first half actual financial results.

Note:

The above forecasts are based on information available and certain assumptions that the Company deems reasonable at the time of the announcement. Actual operating results may differ from these projections due to various factors.