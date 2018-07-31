Otsuka : Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts (IFRS) for the first half of FY2018 (88KB)

July 31, 2018
|
For Immediate Release
|
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
Representative
|
Tatsuo Higuchi
|
President and Representative Director, CEO
|
Code number
|
4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Inquiries
|
Yuji Kogure
|
Director, Investors Relations Department
Company name
Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts (IFRS)
for the first half of FY2018
Based on our recent business results, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (the Company) hereby amends our consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2018, previously announced on February 14, 2018.
1. Amendments to the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2018 (January 1 to June 30)
|
Revenue
|
Operating profit
|
Profit before taxes
|
Profit for the period
|
Profit attributable to owners of the
Company
|
Basic earnings per share
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Yen
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
620,000
|
60,000
|
59,000
|
47,000
|
46,000
|
84.89
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
618,000
|
78,000
|
80,000
|
65,000
|
63,000
|
116.26
|
Amount of change (B-A)
|
(-) 2,000
|
18,000
|
21,000
|
18,000
|
17,000
|
Change (%)
|
(-) 0.3
|
30.0
|
35.6
|
38.3
|
37.0
|
(Reference) Consolidated results for first half of FY2017
|
595,361
|
49,506
|
48,437
|
43,368
|
42,426
|
78.29
Foreign currency exchange rate assumptions;
Previous: US$ 1= ¥110.00, Euro 1=¥ 130.00
Revised: US$ 1= ¥108.67, Euro 1=¥ 131.55
2. Reasons for the amendments
During the first half of FY2018, we are going to recognize an impairment loss of around ¥9 billion in in-process research & development assets mainly related to centanafadine, which is included in research & development expenses. On the other hand, sales promotion and advertising expenses will be much less than we originally expected, and also we are going to recognize around ¥17 billion remeasurement gain related to the transaction in which we acquired the remaining shares of our associate company, ReCor Medical Inc, and made the company a wholly owned subsidiary. In this process we remeasured our existing shareholding and contractual right with the company according to IFRS. As a result, our operating profit, profit before taxes, profit for the period, and profit attributable to owners of the Company will exceed our original forecasts for the first half of FY2018.
Please note that the full-year forecasts for FY 2018 (fiscal year ending December 31, 2018) will be announced on August 8, 2018 along with the first half actual financial results.
Note:
The above forecasts are based on information available and certain assumptions that the Company deems reasonable at the time of the announcement. Actual operating results may differ from these projections due to various factors.