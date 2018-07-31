Otsuka : Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts (IFRS) for the first half of FY2018 (88KB)

Log in
07/31/2018 | 08:23am CEST

July 31, 2018

For Immediate Release

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative

Tatsuo Higuchi

President and Representative Director, CEO

Code number

4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries

Yuji Kogure

Director, Investors Relations Department

Company name

Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts (IFRS)

for the first half of FY2018

Based on our recent business results, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (the Company) hereby amends our consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2018, previously announced on February 14, 2018.

1. Amendments to the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2018 (January 1 to June 30)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Profit for the period

Profit attributable to owners of the

Company

Basic earnings per share

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

620,000

60,000

59,000

47,000

46,000

84.89

Revised forecast (B)

618,000

78,000

80,000

65,000

63,000

116.26

Amount of change (B-A)

(-) 2,000

18,000

21,000

18,000

17,000

Change (%)

(-) 0.3

30.0

35.6

38.3

37.0

(Reference) Consolidated results for first half of FY2017

595,361

49,506

48,437

43,368

42,426

78.29

Foreign currency exchange rate assumptions;

Previous: US$ 1= ¥110.00, Euro 1=¥ 130.00

Revised: US$ 1= ¥108.67, Euro 1=¥ 131.55

2. Reasons for the amendments

During the first half of FY2018, we are going to recognize an impairment loss of around ¥9 billion in in-process research & development assets mainly related to centanafadine, which is included in research & development expenses. On the other hand, sales promotion and advertising expenses will be much less than we originally expected, and also we are going to recognize around ¥17 billion remeasurement gain related to the transaction in which we acquired the remaining shares of our associate company, ReCor Medical Inc, and made the company a wholly owned subsidiary. In this process we remeasured our existing shareholding and contractual right with the company according to IFRS. As a result, our operating profit, profit before taxes, profit for the period, and profit attributable to owners of the Company will exceed our original forecasts for the first half of FY2018.

Please note that the full-year forecasts for FY 2018 (fiscal year ending December 31, 2018) will be announced on August 8, 2018 along with the first half actual financial results.

Note:

The above forecasts are based on information available and certain assumptions that the Company deems reasonable at the time of the announcement. Actual operating results may differ from these projections due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
