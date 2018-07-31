Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd    4578   JP3188220002

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD (4578)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Otsuka : and Lundbeck’s Rxulti® (brexpiprazole) approved by the European Commission (82KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:23am CEST

June 31, 2018

For Immediate Release

Company name

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative

Tatsuo Higuchi

President and Representative Director, CEO

Code number

4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries

Yuji Kogure

Director, Investors Relations Department

Otsuka and Lundbeck's Rxulti® (brexpiprazole) approved by the European Commission

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka) and H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announce that the European Commission has approved Rxulti® (brexpiprazole) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The approval follows the positive opinion issued by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on May 31, 2018.

Lundbeck and Otsuka will now work with local pricing and reimbursement bodies in countries throughout Europe to help ensure that eligible patients are able to access Rxulti®. The medicine is expected to be made available in the first EU markets during first half of 2019.

Brexpiprazole is a once-daily, second-generation (atypical) oral antipsychotic; it provides a combination of partial agonist activity at serotonin 5-HT1A and dopamine D2 receptors, and antagonist activity at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Brexpiprazole exhibits high affinity for these receptors as well as for noradrenaline alpha1B/2C receptors. Brexpiprazole was discovered by Otsuka and is being co-developed by Otsuka and Lundbeck.

-1-

Disclaimer

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
08:23aOTSUKA : Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts (IFRS) for the first half..
PU
08:23aOTSUKA : and Lundbeck’s Rxulti® (brexpiprazole) approved by the European C..
PU
07/20OTSUKA : Pharmaceutical to Acquire Visterra
AQ
07/16OTSUKA : Pharmaceutical to Acquire Visterra
AQ
07/12OTSUKA : Medical Devices, Otsuka Holdings and ReCor Medical Announce Signing of ..
AQ
07/11OTSUKA : Pharmaceutical to Acquire Visterra (127KB)
PU
06/27OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/04OTSUKA : and Lundbeck’s Rxulti® (brexpiprazole) receives positive opinion ..
PU
05/24OTSUKA : and Lundbeck to Start Third Phase 3 Trial in June to Evaluate Brexpipra..
PU
05/23OTSUKA : and Lundbeck to Start Third Phase 3 Trial in June to Evaluate Brexpipra..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30FDA OKs Indivior's long-acting Perseris for schizophrenia 
07/11Otsuka to acquire ReCor Medical and Visterra 
06/01EMA advisory group backs Otsuka's brexpiprazole for schizophrenia 
05/14Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24FDA OKs Otsuka's tolvaptan to slow kidney function decline in inherited kidne.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 306 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 113 B
Finance 2018 152 B
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 24,74
P/E ratio 2019 20,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 2 908 B
Chart OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 162  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Higuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Otsuka Chairman
Yuko Makino Director & Executive Director-Finance
Atsumasa Makise Director
Sadanobu Tobe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD2.97%26 149
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-2.34%19 398
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-14.09%13 685
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-1.00%13 206
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD42.54%10 528
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.45%8 685
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.