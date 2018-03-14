Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend and One-Time Special Dividend

Log in
OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP INC (OTTW)
03/14/2018 | 09:48pm CET

Ottawa, Ill., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank FSB, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.04 per share to $0.05 per share.  The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $0.065 per share on its outstanding common stock.  The increased quarterly dividend and the one-time special dividend will each be paid on or about April 5, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2018.    

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com.

Jon Kranov
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5436

© GlobeNewswire 2018
