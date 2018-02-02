Outotec Oyj : to deliver pelletizing technology to China

Log in
02/02/2018

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 2, 2018  at 11:00 AM

Outotec to deliver pelletizing technology to China

Outotec has agreed on the design and delivery of two iron ore pelletizing plants for Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. in Caofeidian, China. The contract, valued at over EUR 40 million, has been booked in Outotec's first quarter order intake.

The two pelletizing plants, each with annual capacity of four million tonnes of iron ore pellets, will be based on Outotec's modern traveling grate technology. The technology enables large capacities with low operational costs and low energy consumption.

The plants are expected to be commissioned in 2019.

"We are pleased with the trust placed in our energy-efficient traveling grate technology in China. The first pelletizing plant delivery to China dates back to the 1960s, and in 2010 we delivered for Shougang Jingtang a plant similar to the ones agreed now", says Kalle Härkki, head of Metals, Energy & Water business.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC
Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit
tel. +358 20 529 2158


Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198

e-mails [email protected]

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 138 M
EBIT 2017 33,3 M
Net income 2017 13,1 M
Debt 2017 51,5 M
Yield 2017 0,32%
P/E ratio 2017 132,74
P/E ratio 2018 32,84
EV / Sales 2017 1,15x
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
Capitalization 1 259 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,07 €
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markku Terasvasara President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Alahuhta Chairman
Jari Matti Ålgars Chief Financial Officer
Eija Aulikki Ailasmaa Independent Director
Timo Ritakallio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOTEC OYJ-3.15%1 573
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP1.22%37 994
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%32 901
CHINA MOLYBDENUM LUOYANG CO LTD9.88%23 854
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.10%13 848
BOLIDEN1.85%10 052
