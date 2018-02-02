Outotec Oyj : to deliver pelletizing technology to China

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM

Outotec to deliver pelletizing technology to China

Outotec has agreed on the design and delivery of two iron ore pelletizing plants for Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. in Caofeidian, China. The contract, valued at over EUR 40 million, has been booked in Outotec's first quarter order intake.

The two pelletizing plants, each with annual capacity of four million tonnes of iron ore pellets, will be based on Outotec's modern traveling grate technology. The technology enables large capacities with low operational costs and low energy consumption.

The plants are expected to be commissioned in 2019.

"We are pleased with the trust placed in our energy-efficient traveling grate technology in China. The first pelletizing plant delivery to China dates back to the 1960s, and in 2010 we delivered for Shougang Jingtang a plant similar to the ones agreed now", says Kalle Härkki, head of Metals, Energy & Water business.

