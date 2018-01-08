Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against OvaScience, Inc. (OVAS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action
lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or
otherwise acquired OvaScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: OVAS) securities traceable
to the January 8, 2015 Offering (the “Offering”). Investors have until
January 22, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff
in the lawsuit.
The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the very science behind
AUGMENT was untested and in doubt; (2) the patients who had received
OvaScience’s AUGMENT procedure in 2014 did not achieve a pregnancy
success rate that was significantly higher than the rate achieved
without the Company’s AUGMENT procedure; (3) the Company had not chosen
to undertake its studies outside of the United States, but was forced to
as it did not want to meet stringent and expensive federal regulations;
and (4) the Company was far from being profitable, or even approaching
profitability.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired OvaScience securities traceable
to the Offering and suffered a loss, continue to hold shares purchased
prior to the Offering, have information, would like to learn more about
these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your
rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact
Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected],
or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling
out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating
in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information
concerning the OvaScience, Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/ovas.
For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go
to www.bespc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006830/en/