OVASCIENCE INC (OVAS)
Report
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against OvaScience, Inc. (OVAS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/08/2018 | 11:31pm CET

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired OvaScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: OVAS) securities traceable to the January 8, 2015 Offering (the “Offering”). Investors have until January 22, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the very science behind AUGMENT was untested and in doubt; (2) the patients who had received OvaScience’s AUGMENT procedure in 2014 did not achieve a pregnancy success rate that was significantly higher than the rate achieved without the Company’s AUGMENT procedure; (3) the Company had not chosen to undertake its studies outside of the United States, but was forced to as it did not want to meet stringent and expensive federal regulations; and (4) the Company was far from being profitable, or even approaching profitability.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OvaScience securities traceable to the Offering and suffered a loss, continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Offering, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the OvaScience, Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/ovas. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 0,29 M
EBIT 2017 -51,8 M
Net income 2017 -52,6 M
Finance 2017 64,6 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 -65,5x
EV / Sales 2018 9,07x
Capitalization 45,3 M
Chart OVASCIENCE INC
Duration : Period :
OvaScience Inc Technical Analysis Chart | OVAS | US69014Q1013 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OVASCIENCE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 530%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris A. Kroeger Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gillis VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
James D. Luterman Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Richard H. Aldrich Lead Independent Director
Jeffrey D. Capello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVASCIENCE INC-9.29%48
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%31 455
INCYTE CORPORATION5.43%20 775
LONZA GROUP2.89%20 702
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC0.67%20 233
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.54%12 976
