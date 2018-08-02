Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited    OCBC   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED (OCBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DBS second quarter profit jumps 20 percent, misses estimates due to weak trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:29am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A DBS bank signage is pictured in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported a 20 percent jump in net profit on Thursday, missing market expectations as the impact of business volume growth was moderated by lower trading income.

Singaporean banks reported record profits last year but the outlook for the sector has been clouded by curbs on property investment imposed last month and a slowdown in economic growth due to international trade tensions, analysts said.

DBS's net profit came in at S$1.37 billion (766.66 million pounds)in the three months ending June versus S$1.14 billion a year earlier, and an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Amidst heightened uncertainty and market volatility, business momentum was sustained in the second quarter," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement.

DBS's net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, increased 11 basis points to 1.85 percent. DBS however eased its loan growth forecast to 6 percent to 7 percent for this year, from a previous estimate of 8 percent.

The latest quarter's net profit was 10 percent below the first-quarter's record due to the weaker trading performance and the absence of a property disposal gain, the bank said.

The bank, about 29 percent-owned by Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings, kicks off the quarterly results reporting season for lenders in the regional financial hub.

United Overseas Bank reports results on Friday, followed by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp next week.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.71% 26.94 End-of-day quote.8.11%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED 0.26% 11.6 End-of-day quote.-6.45%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 0.89% 27.26 End-of-day quote.3.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
02:29aDBS second quarter profit jumps 20 percent, misses estimates due to weak trad..
RE
08/01OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC to equip 330 retail wealth advisers with private ..
AQ
07/31GREAT EASTERN : Massanutten Eyes $60M In Timeshares
AQ
07/19Chinese yuan hits one-year low as trade tensions build - business live
AQ
07/07OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Al-Amin sets up first Islamic branch in Klang
AQ
06/29OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC officially opens Rawang branch
AQ
06/19OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC, UOB join the NETSPay mobile app
AQ
06/18Singapore shares decline at Monday`s open; STI down 0.68% to 3,334.04
AQ
06/12WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Ocbc bank partners wilmar on largest sustainability-linke..
AQ
06/08OCBC Bank and StarHub Deepen 'We Economy' Strategic Partnership and Announce ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016OCBC Offers Growth At A Reasonable Price 
2016Quality Concerns Front-And-Center At DBS Group 
2015DBS Group Gives You What You Pay For 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 10 122 M
EBIT 2018 5 624 M
Net income 2018 4 563 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 10,52
P/E ratio 2019 9,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,34x
Capitalization 48 313 M
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,0  SGD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED-6.45%35 465
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.87%287 698
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.72%242 867
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.