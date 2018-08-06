Log in
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED (OCBC)
Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Profit Rises 16% On-Year

08/06/2018 | 02:24am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (O39.SG) Monday reported a 16% on year rise in its second quarter net profit, helped by growth in all major business segments.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 1.21 billion Singapore dollars (US$885 million), compared with S$1.04 billion in the same period last year, the bank, Singapore's second biggest by assets, said in a statement.

Net interest income rose 8% on-year to S$1.45 billion versus S$1.35 billion in the second quarter last year and non-interest income rose 2% to S$1.02 billion.

Net interest margin improved to 1.67% in the quarter, from 1.65% a year ago. However, the ratio of bad loans also edged higher to 1.4% from 1.3% last year.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 10 122 M
EBIT 2018 5 624 M
Net income 2018 4 563 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 10,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,28x
Capitalization 47 600 M
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,0  SGD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED-8.47%34 853
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA5.96%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
