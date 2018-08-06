Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Profit Rises 16% On-Year

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (O39.SG) Monday reported a 16% on year rise in its second quarter net profit, helped by growth in all major business segments.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 1.21 billion Singapore dollars (US$885 million), compared with S$1.04 billion in the same period last year, the bank, Singapore's second biggest by assets, said in a statement.

Net interest income rose 8% on-year to S$1.45 billion versus S$1.35 billion in the second quarter last year and non-interest income rose 2% to S$1.02 billion.

Net interest margin improved to 1.67% in the quarter, from 1.65% a year ago. However, the ratio of bad loans also edged higher to 1.4% from 1.3% last year.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]