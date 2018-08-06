Log in
Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Profit Rises 16% On-Year -- Update

08/06/2018

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (O39.SG ) Monday reported a 16% on year rise in its second quarter net profit, helped by growth in all major business segments.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 1.21 billion Singapore dollars (US$885 million), compared with S$1.04 billion in the same period last year, the bank, Singapore's second biggest by assets, said in a statement. Second quarter income beat a median estimate of S$1.15 billion on FactSet.

Net interest income rose 8% on-year to S$1.45 billion versus S$1.35 billion in the second quarter last year and non-interest income rose 2% to S$1.02 billion.

Net interest margin improved to 1.67% in the quarter, from 1.65% a year ago. However, the ratio of bad loans also edged higher to 1.4% from 1.3% last year.

Still, the bank struck a note of caution. "The operating environment is increasingly challenging and we are watchful of the severe implications to the global economy and financial markets from the escalating trade and political tensions," Samuel Tsien, chief executive, said.

OCBC said a 'scrip dividend scheme' will be available to shareholders, giving them the option to receive dividend payments in the form of shares instead of cash. Shares will be issued at a 10% discount to the average daily volume weighted prices from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, it said.

The scheme makes a return for the first time since 2015, and is seen as a better choice for investors as payouts aren't just cash. OCBC declared a dividend of 20 Singapore cents (15 US cents) per share for the first half of the year, compared with 18 Singapore cents last year.

Shares are up 3% at S$11.69, the highest since July 26.

-- Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 10 122 M
EBIT 2018 5 624 M
Net income 2018 4 563 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 10,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,28x
Capitalization 47 600 M
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,0  SGD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED-8.47%34 853
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
