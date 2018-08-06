Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Profit Rises 16% On-Year -- Update

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (O39.SG ) Monday reported a 16% on year rise in its second quarter net profit, helped by growth in all major business segments.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 1.21 billion Singapore dollars (US$885 million), compared with S$1.04 billion in the same period last year, the bank, Singapore's second biggest by assets, said in a statement. Second quarter income beat a median estimate of S$1.15 billion on FactSet.

Net interest income rose 8% on-year to S$1.45 billion versus S$1.35 billion in the second quarter last year and non-interest income rose 2% to S$1.02 billion.

Net interest margin improved to 1.67% in the quarter, from 1.65% a year ago. However, the ratio of bad loans also edged higher to 1.4% from 1.3% last year.

Still, the bank struck a note of caution. "The operating environment is increasingly challenging and we are watchful of the severe implications to the global economy and financial markets from the escalating trade and political tensions," Samuel Tsien, chief executive, said.

OCBC said a 'scrip dividend scheme' will be available to shareholders, giving them the option to receive dividend payments in the form of shares instead of cash. Shares will be issued at a 10% discount to the average daily volume weighted prices from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, it said.

The scheme makes a return for the first time since 2015, and is seen as a better choice for investors as payouts aren't just cash. OCBC declared a dividend of 20 Singapore cents (15 US cents) per share for the first half of the year, compared with 18 Singapore cents last year.

Shares are up 3% at S$11.69, the highest since July 26.

-- Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]