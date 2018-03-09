Overseas Shipholding : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) a
provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum
products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the fourth
quarter and full year 2017.
Highlights
Income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $53.6
million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with income from
continuing operations of $64.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for
the fourth quarter 2016.
Income from continuing operations for the full year 2017 was $56.0
million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.1
million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the full year 2016.
Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 were $92.8
million and $390.4 million, down 19% and 16%, respectively, compared
with the same periods in 2016. Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A),
a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 were
$82.8 million and $361.0 million, down 24% and 19%, respectively,
compared with the same periods in 2016.
Fourth quarter and full year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a
non-GAAP measure, was $22.7 million and $111.1 million, down 54% and
37%, respectively, from $49.9 million and $176.2 million in the same
periods in 2016.
Total cash(C), was $166.3 million as of December 31, 2017.
Principal payment of $26.4 million plus accrued and unpaid interest of
$514 thousand was made on December 27, 2017, on all of the outstanding
8.125% Notes in the fourth quarter, and as a result, the Company's
obligations under the indenture was canceled and discharged.
Mr. Norton stated, “We witnessed a robust recovery of spot market rates
during the fourth quarter. While still early days, we consider realized
reduction in available supply and the emergence of the demand catalysts
that we have been looking for - in particular in respect to demand for
domestic crude oil transportation - as supportive of increased
confidence in a progression towards a more balanced and normalized
market environment.”
Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
Shipping revenues were $92.8 million for the quarter, down 19% compared
with the fourth quarter of 2016. TCE revenues for the fourth quarter of
2017 were $82.8 million, a decrease of $26.8 million, or 24%, compared
with the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to lower average daily
rates earned, which accounted for a $22.8 million decrease in TCE
revenues and a 138-day decrease in revenue days for its fleet, excluding
its modern lightering ATBs, driven by additional drydock and repair days
resulting in a $4.0 million decrease in TCE revenues.
A, B, CReconciliations of these non-GAAP financial
measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press
release starting on Page 8.
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.9 million,
compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of
2016.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $53.6 million, compared with net
loss of $275.5 million for the fourth quarter 2016. Net income from
continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $53.6 million, or $0.61
per diluted share, compared with a net income from continuing operations
of $64.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for the fourth quarter
2016. The increase reflects the income tax benefit primarily as a result
of the remeasurement of the net deferred tax liability to the newly
enacted statutory rate of 21%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $22.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $27.1
million compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, driven primarily by
the decline in TCE revenues.
Full Year 2017 Results
Shipping revenues were $390.4 million for the full year 2017, down 16%
compared with the full year 2016. TCE revenues for the full year 2017
were $361.0 million, a decrease of $85.1 million, or 19%, compared with
the full year 2016, primarily due to lower average daily rates, which
accounted for a $75.2 million decrease in TCE revenues and a 278-day
decrease in revenue days for its Jones Act fleet, excluding its modern
lightering ATBs, driven by an increase in drydock days resulting in a
$9.8 million decrease in TCE revenues.
Operating income for the full year 2017 was $37.8 million, compared to
operating loss of $31.5 million for the full year 2016.
Net income for the full year 2017 was $56.0 million, compared with net
loss of $293.6 million for the full year 2016. Income from continuing
operations for the full year 2017 was $56.0 million, or $0.64 per
diluted share, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $1.1
million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the full year 2016. The increase
reflects the income tax benefit primarily as a result of the
remeasurement of the net deferred tax liability to the newly enacted
statutory rate of 21%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $111.1 million for the full year 2017, a decrease of
$65.1 million compared with the full year 2016, driven primarily by the
decline in TCE revenues.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Fiscal Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Shipping Revenues:
Time and bareboat charter revenues
57,400
85,539
266,193
372,149
Voyage charter revenues
35,415
29,237
124,233
90,271
Total shipping revenues
92,815
114,776
390,426
462,420
Operating Expenses:
Voyage expenses
10,061
5,219
29,390
16,260
Vessel expenses
34,658
33,343
135,991
140,696
Charter hire expenses
23,101
23,138
91,587
91,947
Depreciation and amortization
12,573
20,862
58,673
89,563
General and administrative
6,413
7,013
27,493
41,608
Severance costs
—
10,758
16
12,996
Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments
5,847
6,623
13,200
104,532
Total operating expenses
92,653
106,956
356,350
497,602
Income/(loss) from vessel operations
162
7,821
34,076
(35,182
)
Equity in income of affiliated companies
3,747
3,656
3,747
3,642
Operating income/(loss)
3,909
11,476
37,823
(31,540
)
Other expense
(826
)
(295
)
(1,881
)
(2,391
)
Income/(loss) before interest expense, reorganization items and
income taxes and income taxes
3,083
11,181
35,942
(33,931
)
Interest expense
(9,125
)
(9,765
)
(37,401
)
(43,151
)
(Loss)/income before reorganization items and income taxes and
income taxes
(6,042
)
1,416
(1,459
)
(77,082
)
Reorganization items, net
8
(393
)
(190
)
10,925
(Loss)/income from continuing operations before income taxes
(6,034
)
1,023
(1,649
)
(66,157
)
Income tax benefit from continuing operations
59,679
63,653
57,627
65,098
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
53,645
64,678
55,978
(1,059
)
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
—
(340,153
)
—
(292,555
)
Net income/(loss)
$
53,645
$
(275,475
)
$
55,978
$
(293,614
)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic - Class A
87,840,169
87,497,273
87,834,769
90,949,577
Diluted - Class A
88,108,079
87,721,704
88,082,978
90,949,577
Basic and diluted - Class B
—
—
—
533,758
Per Share Amounts from Continuing Operations:
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) – Class A
$
0.61
$
0.74
$
0.64
$
(0.01
)
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) – Class B
—
—
—
$
(0.11
)
Per Share Amounts from Discontinued Operations:
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) – Class A
—
$
(3.89
)
—
$
(3.24
)
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) – Class B
—
—
—
$
4.54
On June 2, 2016, the Board approved the Reverse Split Amendment to
the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. The
Reverse Split Amendment effected the Reverse Split. The Reverse Split
Amendment became effective on June 13, 2016. In accordance with
Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) Accounting Standards
Codification (“ASC”) ASC 260, Earnings Per Share, the Company adjusted
the computations of basic and diluted earnings per share retroactively
for all periods presented to reflect that change in its capital
structure.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
165,994
$
191,089
Restricted cash
58
7,272
Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $9,919 and $12,593
24,209
23,456
Income tax recoverable
1,122
877
Receivable from INSW
372
683
Other receivables
2,184
2,696
Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,356
12,243
Total Current Assets
207,295
238,316
Restricted cash
217
8,572
Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation
632,509
684,468
Deferred drydock expenditures, net
23,914
31,172
Total Vessels, Deferred Drydock and Other Property
656,423
715,640
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies
3,785
3,694
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
41,017
45,617
Other assets
23,150
18,658
Total Assets
$
931,887
$
1,030,497
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$
34,220
$
57,222
Income taxes payable
151
306
Current installments of long-term debt
28,160
—
Total Current Liabilities
62,531
57,528
Reserve for uncertain tax positions
3,205
3,129
Long-term debt
420,776
525,082
Deferred income taxes
83,671
141,457
Other liabilities
48,466
48,969
Total Liabilities
618,649
776,165
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares
authorized; 78,277,669 and 70,271,172 shares issued and outstanding)
783
702
Paid-in additional capital
584,675
583,526
Accumulated deficit
(265,758
)
(321,736
)
319,700
262,492
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,462
)
(8,160
)
Total Equity
313,238
254,332
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
931,887
$
1,030,497
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income/(loss)
$
55,978
$
(293,614
)
$
283,960
(Loss)/income from discontinued operations
—
(292,555
)
203,395
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
55,978
(1,059
)
80,565
Items included in net income/(loss) from continuing operations not
affecting cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization
58,673
89,563
76,851
Vessel impairment charges
5,878
104,405
—
Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs
5,167
6,005
5,154
Compensation relating to restricted stock, stock unit and stock
option grants
2,388
7,441
3,580
Deferred income tax benefit
(59,047
)
(67,394
)
(69,564
)
Undistributed earnings of affiliated companies
(91
)
132
(399
)
Deferred payment obligations on charters-in
—
—
590
Reorganization items, non-cash
(105
)
5,198
(50
)
Other – net
3,282
2,268
1,971
Items included in net income/(loss) related to investing and
financing activities:
Loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt
3,237
2,988
—
Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, net
7,322
127
207
Distributions from INSW
—
202,000
200,000
Payments for drydocking
(8,390
)
(6,844
)
(41,323
)
SEC payment, bankruptcy and IRS claim payments
(5,000
)
(7,136
)
(8,343
)
Deferred financing costs paid for loan modification
—
—
(4,220
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase)/decrease in receivables
(753
)
(16,794
)
6,502
(Increase)/decrease in income tax recoverable
(246
)
323
54,637
(Decrease)/increase in deferred revenue
(4,639
)
63
(3,034
)
Net change in prepaid items and accounts payable, accrued expenses
and other current and long-term liabilities
(20,035
)
7,574
(26,791
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,619
328,860
276,333
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Change in restricted cash
15,569
(5,261
)
42,502
Expenditures for other property
(11
)
(666
)
(75
)
Proceeds from disposal of vessels and other property
1,055
—
—
Other – net
—
—
(54
)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
16,613
(5,927
)
42,373
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Cash dividends paid
—
(31,910
)
—
Payments on debt, including adequate protection payments
—
(54,345
)
(6,030
)
Repurchases and extinguishment of debt
(84,170
)
(120,224
)
(326,051
)
Repurchases of common stock and common stock warrants
—
(119,343
)
(3,633
)
Tax withholding on share-based awards
(1,157
)
—
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(85,327
)
(325,822
)
(335,714
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(25,095
)
(2,889
)
(17,008
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
191,089
193,978
210,986
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
165,994
$
191,089
$
193,978
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
—
$
111,768
$
222,739
Cash flows provided by investing activities
—
25,202
114,163
Cash flows used in financing activities
—
(355,687
)
(206,284
)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents from
discontinued operations
$
—
$
(218,717
)
$
130,618
Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days
The following tables provides a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot
and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months and
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and the comparable periods of 2016.
Revenue days in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, totaled 2,029
compared with 2,167 in the prior year quarter. Revenue days in the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, totaled 8,378 compared with 8,658
in the prior year. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found
later in this press release.
For the three months ended December 31,
2017
2016
Spot
Fixed
Spot
Fixed
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:
Average rate
$
31,397
$
63,163
$
29,742
$
65,060
Revenue days
284
790
92
972
Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:
Average rate
$
28,334
$
—
$
24,311
$
9,628
Revenue days
184
—
147
37
ATBs:
Average rate
$
12,644
$
25,363
$
26,473
$
32,029
Revenue days
317
270
83
652
Lightering:
Average rate
$
42,802
$
—
$
91,052
$
—
Revenue days
184
—
184
—
For the years ended December 31,
2017
2016
Spot
Fixed
Spot
Fixed
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Earnings
Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:
Average rate
$
27,179
$
63,604
$
27,989
$
64,919
Revenue days
896
3,411
208
4,103
Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:
Average rate
$
31,174
$
14,031
$
31,422
$
16,141
Revenue days
566
159
544
186
ATBs:
Average rate
$
11,111
$
26,863
$
26,473
$
35,269
Revenue days
979
1,637
83
2,802
Lightering:
Average rate
$
61,648
$
—
$
72,271
$
—
Revenue days
730
—
732
—
Fleet Information
As of December 31, 2017, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 23 vessels,
13 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels
chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.
Vessels Owned
Vessels Chartered-in
Total at December 31, 2017
Vessel Type
Number
Weighted by
Ownership
Number
Weighted by
Ownership
Total Vessels
Vessels
Weighted by
Ownership
Total dwt (2)
Handysize Product Carriers (1)
4
4.0
10
10.0
14
14.0
664,490
Refined Product ATBs
7
7.0
—
—
7
7.0
195,131
Lightering ATBs
2
2.0
—
—
2
2.0
91,112
Total Operating Fleet
13
13.0
10
10.0
23
23.0
950,733
(1) Includes two owned shuttle tankers, one chartered-in shuttle
tanker and two owned U.S. Flag Product Carriers that trade
internationally.
(2) Total dwt is defined as total deadweight tons for all vessels of
that type.
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared
in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures may provide
certain investors with additional information that will better enable
them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP
measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should
not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of
performance prepared with GAAP.
(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues
Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company
uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage
expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage
charter to revenue generated from a time charter. Time charter
equivalent revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful
information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly
comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making
decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in
evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues
of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated
statements of operations follow:
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2017
2016
2017
2016
TCE revenues
$
82,754
$
109,557
$
361,036
$
446,160
Add: Voyage Expenses
10,061
5,219
29,390
16,260
Shipping revenues
$
92,815
$
114,776
$
390,426
$
462,420
Vessel Operating Contribution
Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus
vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.
Our “niche market activities,” which includes Delaware Bay lightering,
MSP vessels and shuttle tankers, continue to provide a stable operating
platform underlying our total US Flag operations. These vessels’
operations are insulated from the forces affecting the broader Jones Act
market.
The following table sets forth the contribution of our vessels:
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Niche Market Activities
$
101,405
$
106,410
$
97,890
Jones Act Handysize Tankers
6,083
36,648
46,539
ATBs
26,057
69,928
74,678
Vessel Operating Contribution
$
133,545
$
212,986
$
219,107
(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA represents net (loss)/income from continuing operations before
interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization
expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted for the impact of
certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing
operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and
should not be a substitute for, net (loss)/income or cash flows from
operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the
limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash
expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or
contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect
changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and
(iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest
expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or
principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are
frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance,
neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled
captions of other companies due to differences in methods of
calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) from
continuing operations as reflected in the consolidated statements of
operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net Income/(loss) from continuing operations
$
53,645
$
64,678
$
55,978
$
(1,059
)
Income tax benefit from continuing operations
(59,679
)
(63,653
)
(57,627
)
(65,098
)
Interest expense
9,125
9,765
37,401
43,151
Depreciation and amortization
12,573
20,862
58,673
89,563
EBITDA
15,664
31,652
94,425
66,557
Severance costs
—
10,758
16
12,996
Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments