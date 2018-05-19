FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Those Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of
purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSTK) (“Overstock” or the
“Company”) securities during the period between August 3, 2017 and March
26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become
proactively involved in the litigation have until May 29, 2018 to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Overstock securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that Overstock’s coin offering was highly
problematic and potentially illegal, and the Company’s Medici Ventures
(“Medici”) business was hemorrhaging money.
According to the complaint, following a March 1, 2018 announcement that
the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) had requested information
about its initial coin offering, a March 15, 2018 announcement that the
SEC’s investigation could result in a delay of the tZero security token
offering, that the SEC was conducting an examination of advisers at
tZero, and that the Company’s Medici unit had lost $22 million for 2017,
and a March 26, 2018 announcement that the Company planned to offer 4
million common stock shares in a public offering, the value of Overstock
shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Overstock securities purchased on or after August 3, 2017 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005005/en/