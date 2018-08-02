Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Overstock.com Inc    OSTK

OVERSTOCK.COM INC (OSTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Overstock.com Scheduled to Release Q2 2018 Financial Results on August 9, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to release second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2018 on Thursday, August 9, 2018 after the market closes. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss these results. The company will take questions via email prior to the call. Please email all questions in advance of the call to [email protected].

Webcast information

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, go to http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID 6285767 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have Internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and enter the conference ID provided above.

Replay

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended, or on Overstock’s YouTube channel, accessible at https://www.overstock.com/2018-Q2-earnings. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 9, 2018, through 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 23, 2018. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID provided above.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement. In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more, as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores include Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com dedicated to selling artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters under Investor Relations on its website, http://www.overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. O.biz and Space Shift are also trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2018, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

Media Contact:
Overstock.com Public Relations
+1 (801) 947-3564
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Overstock.com Investor Relations
+1 (801) 947-5374
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OVERSTOCK.COM INC
05:52pOverstock.com Scheduled to Release Q2 2018 Financial Results on August 9, 201..
GL
02:48pOVERSTOCK COM : Blockchain Subsidiary Medici Land Governance Signs Agreement wit..
AQ
09:04aOVERSTOCK.COM, INC. (NASDAQ : OSTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certa..
AQ
08/01OVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01Overstock.com Blockchain Subsidiary Medici Land Governance Signs Agreement wi..
GL
08/01OVERSTOCK COM : Subsidiary Medici Land Governance Signs MOU with Zambian Ministr..
AQ
07/31GLOL PAYO : NetworkNewsBreaks – Global Payout, Inc. (GOHE) Welcomes Stormy..
AQ
07/31OVERSTOCK COM : Subsidiary Medici Land Governance Signs MOU with Zambian Ministr..
AQ
07/29Bitcoin Surges as Global Involvement in Blockchain Grows
AQ
07/26OVERSTOCK COM : Bitcoin Surges as Global Involvement in Blockchain Grows
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Nasdaq reportedly holds closed-door meeting on crypto image 
07/24Riot Blockchain surges with Bitcoin rally 
07/24Overstock.com relaunches property management site 
07/24Bitcoin retakes $8K 
07/23Fed's Powell not a friend to cryptos - Cowen 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 919 M
EBIT 2018 -146 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 173 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 1 030 M
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM INC
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Michael Byrne CEO, Director & President-Retail
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Gregory James Iverson Chief Financial Officer
Carter Paul Lee Senior Vice President-Technology & People Care
Barclay F. Corbus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM INC-44.44%1 030
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING7.45%479 412
JD.COM-12.41%51 422
EBAY-12.32%33 100
MERCADOLIBRE10.00%15 142
SHOPIFY INC (US)35.01%14 599
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.