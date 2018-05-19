Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – OSTK

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against Overstock.com, Inc. (“Overstock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OSTK)
and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States
District Court, District of Utah, and docketed under 18-cv-00290, is on
behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise
acquired Overstock securities between August 3, 2017 and March 26, 2018,
both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages
caused by defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to
pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated
thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Overstock is an online retailer that offers discounted brand-name
merchandise for sale over the internet. In late 2014, the Company formed
a wholly-owned subsidiary, Medici Ventures (“Medici”), as part of its
initiative to develop and advance blockchain technology. Medici oversees
a portfolio of blockchain technology and fintech businesses, which
includes tZERO. In December 2016, the Company issued publicly traded
blockchain preferred shares of Overstock.com, Inc.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s
business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) Overstock’s coin offering was highly problematic and potentially
illegal; (ii) the Company’s Medici business was hemorrhaging money; and
(iii) as a result of the foregoing, Overstock’s public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On March 1, 2018, Overstock announced that the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) had requested information about its initial coin
offering. The Company’s filing with the SEC, Form 8-K, stated in
relevant part: [I]n February 2018, the Division of Enforcement of the
SEC informed the Company that it is conducting an investigation in the
matter Re: Overstock.com, Inc. (NY-9777) and requested that the Company
voluntarily provide certain documents related to the Offering and the
Tokens in connection with its investigation. The Company is in the
process of responding to this document request and will cooperate with
the SEC in connection with its investigation.
On this news, Overstock’s share price fell $2.65, or 4.38%, to close at
$57.75 on March 1, 2018.
On March 15, 2018, post-market, the Company filed an annual report on
Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing the Company’s financial and operating
results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 (the “2017
10-K”). In the 2017 10-K, the Company provided an update on the SEC
probe, stating in relevant part: “[I]n February 2018, the Division of
Enforcement of the SEC informed tZERO and subsequently informed us that
it is conducting an investigation and requested that we and our
affiliates, including Medici Ventures and tZERO, voluntarily provide
certain information and documents related to tZERO and the tZERO
security token offering in connection with its investigation. We are in
the process of responding to these document requests and intend to
cooperate fully with the SEC in connection with its investigation, which
will require the time and attention of tZERO and our personnel and may
have an adverse effect on our ability to focus attention on our
businesses and our ability to raise capital. In addition, the
investigation could result in a delay of the tZERO security token
offering, negative publicity for tZERO or us, and may have a material
adverse effect on us or on the current and future business ventures of
tzero.”
On this news, Overstock’s share price fell $2.50, or 5.18%, to close at
$45.70 on March 16, 2018.
Then, on March 26, 2018, post-market, Overstock announced that it
planned to offer 4,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten
public offering.
On this news, Overstock’s share price fell $6.68, or 14.97%, to close at
$37.92 on March 27, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005013/en/