Owens Corning : Elects Adrienne D. Elsner to Board of Directors

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that Adrienne (Deanie) D. Elsner, President, U.S. Snacks, Kellogg Company, has been elected to the company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Deanie Elsner to our Board of Directors," said Owens Corning Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Thaman. “With her extensive experience in business, marketing and product innovation, she will be a great asset to the company and is certain to make significant contributions to the Board.”

Ms. Elsner joined Kellogg Company in August 2015. Prior to joining Kellogg Company, she served more than 20 years in various leadership roles at Kraft Foods, Inc., including Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Her experience also includes sales roles at Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Elsner has served on the Board of Directors of the Ad Council as well as the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

Ms. Elsner holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Entrepreneurial Studies from the University of Arizona and a MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Chicago.

