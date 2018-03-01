OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Log in
03/01/2018 | 01:36pm CET

1 March 2018

Oxford Instruments plc

(the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 1 March 2018 that Alan Thomson (Chairman), Ian Barkshire (Chief Executive) and Gavin Hill (Finance Director) have purchased ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as disclosed below.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Alan Thomson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


  ISIN - GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
761 pence 5,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 (single transaction)
5,000
£38,050
e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

   

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Ian Barkshire
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


  ISIN - GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
753 pence 6,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 (single transaction)
6,000
£45,180
e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

   

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Gavin Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Finance Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


  ISIN - GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
738 pence 4,000
732 pence 1,500
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 (two transactions)
5,500
£40,500
e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

