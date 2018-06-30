Log in
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED (PACL)
Pacific Alliance China Land : 2018-06-30 PACL NAV sign off letter

07/30/2018 | 04:22am CEST

13 Castle Street, St. Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands JE4 5UT

26 July 2018

t: +44 (0) 1534 722787 f: +44 (0) 1534 769770

sannegroup.com

Net Asset Value - Pacific Alliance China Land Limited

Dear Sirs,Please accept this notice as confirmation that the unaudited net asset value per share for Pacific Alliance China Land Limited as at close of business on 30 June 2018 was USD 2.7985.

Signed for and on behalf of Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited as administrator to Pacific Alliance China Land Limited.

………………………………… Authorised Signatory

……………………………… Authorised Signatory

Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 02:21:02 UTC
