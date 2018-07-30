Log in
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED (PACL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 05:35:20 pm
2.61 USD   --.--%
07/30/2018 08:32am PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND : TR-1 – Pacific China (24-Jul-18) – to Issuer
PU
04:22aPACIFIC ALLIANC : 2018-06-30 PACL NAV sign off letter
PU
04:17aPACIFIC ALLIANC : Pacl nav
PU
Pacific Alliance China Land : TR-1 – Pacific China (24-Jul-18) – to Issuer

0
07/30/2018 | 08:32am CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-tachedii:

Pacific Alliance China Land

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Global Value Fund Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

24/07/2018 26/07/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.22%

7.22%

23,486,409

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

KYG6846Y1035

1,695,819

7.22%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,695,819

7.22%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Expiration datex

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Mirabella Financial Ser-vices LLP

Global Value Fund

7.22%

7.22%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

26/07/2018

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 06:31:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret Eileen Brooke Chairman
Horst Joachim Franz Geicke Non-Executive Director
Ming-Fun Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Zhi Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Jon-Paul Toppino Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND LIMITED10.48%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC11.22%1 392
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.24%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%778
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%395
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.96%154
