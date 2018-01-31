Log in
NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Pacific Edge Ltd    PEB   NZPEBE0002S1

PACIFIC EDGE LTD (PEB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Pacific Edge : Signs First Commercial Agreement in Singapore

01/31/2018 | 09:40pm CET
Feb 1st, 2018

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge Limited (NZX:PEB) has reached a commercial agreement with Raffles Diagnostica Pte Ltd to offer its suite of Cxbladder tests in Singapore.

Under the terms of the agreement, Raffles Diagnostica Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Raffles Medical Group (RMG) will coordinate the specimen collection, shipping and reporting of Cxbladder tests for RMG urologists for the detection and management of bladder cancer for Raffles' patients in Singapore.

This is the first commercial agreement to be signed by Pacific Edge in Singapore, where the company has established a base for its investigation into the opportunity for Cxbladder tests within South East Asia. User Programmes are currently being run in the majority of the large private hospitals in the country and the focus remains on transitioning these into commercial customers once these studies have concluded.

Raffles Medical Group is a leading integrated private healthcare provider in Asia, operating medical facilities in 13 cities throughout Singapore, China, Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia and caring for over 2 million patients and more than 6,800 corporate clients each year. RMG is the only private medical provider in Singapore to own and operate a fully integrated healthcare organisation, which includes Raffles Hospital in Singapore.

CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, commented: 'We are delighted to work with the prestigious Raffles Medical Group in Singapore and whilst this is a relatively small commercial proposition for Pacific Edge, it offers a significant stepping stone into the Raffles Medical Group across South East Asia. The region remains an exciting proposition for Pacific Edge with approximately 9,500 urologists and an estimated 1.8 million potential tests.'

Pacific Edge Limited published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 20:39:08 UTC.

Financials ( NZD)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 -12,6 M
Net income 2018 -9,07 M
Finance 2018 11,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
EV / Sales 2018 11,4x
EV / Sales 2019 4,81x
Capitalization 180 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,77  NZD
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Gregory Darling Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Chris J. Gallaher Chairman
Jimmy Suttie Chief Operating Officer
Kate Rankin Chief Financial Officer
Parry Guilford Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC EDGE LTD133
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%38 286
LONZA GROUP4.48%21 978
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC7.84%21 708
INCYTE CORPORATION0.84%19 521
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS32.33%12 983
