Pacific Edge : Signs First Commercial Agreement in Singapore

Feb 1st, 2018

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge Limited (NZX:PEB) has reached a commercial agreement with Raffles Diagnostica Pte Ltd to offer its suite of Cxbladder tests in Singapore.

Under the terms of the agreement, Raffles Diagnostica Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Raffles Medical Group (RMG) will coordinate the specimen collection, shipping and reporting of Cxbladder tests for RMG urologists for the detection and management of bladder cancer for Raffles' patients in Singapore.

This is the first commercial agreement to be signed by Pacific Edge in Singapore, where the company has established a base for its investigation into the opportunity for Cxbladder tests within South East Asia. User Programmes are currently being run in the majority of the large private hospitals in the country and the focus remains on transitioning these into commercial customers once these studies have concluded.

Raffles Medical Group is a leading integrated private healthcare provider in Asia, operating medical facilities in 13 cities throughout Singapore, China, Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia and caring for over 2 million patients and more than 6,800 corporate clients each year. RMG is the only private medical provider in Singapore to own and operate a fully integrated healthcare organisation, which includes Raffles Hospital in Singapore.

CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, commented: 'We are delighted to work with the prestigious Raffles Medical Group in Singapore and whilst this is a relatively small commercial proposition for Pacific Edge, it offers a significant stepping stone into the Raffles Medical Group across South East Asia. The region remains an exciting proposition for Pacific Edge with approximately 9,500 urologists and an estimated 1.8 million potential tests.'