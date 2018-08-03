Log in
PADDY POWER BETFAIR
Paddy Power Betfair : Agreement with Boyd Gaming

08/03/2018 | 08:06am CEST

3 August 2018

Paddy Power Betfair plc (the 'Group')

Agreement with Boyd Gaming

The Group today announces that its subsidiary, FanDuel Group, has entered into an agreement with Boyd Gaming to co-operate in the U.S. sport betting and online casino markets. Under the terms of the agreement, subject to favourable legislation and regulatory approvals, FanDuel will gain market access for its sports book and online gaming products in several states and will provide Boyd Gaming with technology and related services to operate Boyd Gaming-branded mobile and online sports betting and gaming services, in those states.

This agreement will cover all states where Boyd Gaming currently holds gaming licenses, excluding Nevada, and any states in which it acquires a gaming license or market access in the future, including under Boyd Gaming's recently announced market-access agreement with MGM Resorts International.

This agreement, along with FanDuel's existing market access deals in New Jersey, New York and West Virginia, means it will potentially have access to 15 states nationwide.

As part of the transaction, Boyd Gaming will also take a 4% equity stake in FanDuel Group and have an option to purchase a further 1% stake.

Ivan Kelly, Investor Relations

+353 87 7944 999 / + 353 1 905 1262

James Midmer, Corporate Communications

+ 44 20 8834 6843 / + 353 1 903 9106

Disclaimer

Paddy Power Betfair plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 06:05:03 UTC
