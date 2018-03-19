Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pain Therapeutics, Inc.    PTIE

PAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTIE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Pain Therapeutics, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:35pm CET

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE).

If you are a shareholder of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/pain-therapeutics-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-pain-therapeutics-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300615807.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
12:35pPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Pain Therapeutics, Inc. for Po..
PR
12:01pPain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY ER®
GL
03/16PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Li..
AQ
03/05PAIN THERAPEUTICS : FDA Accepts REMOXY NDA for Review Sets PDUFA Date of August ..
AQ
03/02PAIN THERAPEUTICS : FDA Accepts REMOXY NDA for Review, Sets PDUFA Date of August..
AQ
03/02PAIN THERAPEUTICS : Industry Updates at the SMi Event in May
AQ
03/01FDA Accepts REMOXY® NDA for Review, Sets PDUFA Date of August 7, 2018
GL
02/15PAIN THERAPEUTICS : Resubmits New Drug Application for REMOXY ER an Abuse-Deterr..
AQ
02/14PAIN THERAPEUTICS : DURECT Announces Resubmission of REMOXY® ER New Drug Applica..
PR
02/13Pain Therapeutics Resubmits New Drug Application for REMOXY® ER, an Abuse-Det..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:25aTrump to release opioid epidemic plan 
03/08Opioid settlement talks hit roadblocks 
03/07WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Weighed Down By Cohn Exit 
03/07Opioid overdoses spiked 30% in a year 
03/02YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Portola Drops On AndexXa Update, NovaVax Top-Line Resu.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.