Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 1.31 Million Tons; Down 13% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 13% on month at 1.31 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB: February January Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,342,805 1,586,662 Dn 15.37% Palm Oil Exports 1,312,295 1,514,201 Dn 13.33% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 108,017 72,938 Up 48.09% Palm Oil Imports 67,165 34,825 Up 92.86% Closing Stocks 2,477,853 2,550,498 Dn 2.85% Crude Palm Oil 1,561,544 1,574,109 Dn 0.8% Processed Palm Oil 916,309 976,389 Dn 6.15%