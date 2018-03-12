Log in
Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 1.31 Million Tons; Down 13% -MPOB

03/12/2018 | 05:47am CET
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 13% on month at 1.31 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB: 
 
                          February    January        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,342,805  1,586,662  Dn    15.37% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,312,295  1,514,201  Dn    13.33% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports    108,017     72,938  Up    48.09% 
       Palm Oil Imports     67,165     34,825  Up    92.86% 
         Closing Stocks  2,477,853  2,550,498  Dn     2.85% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,561,544  1,574,109  Dn      0.8% 
     Processed Palm Oil    916,309    976,389  Dn     6.15%

