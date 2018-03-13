Log in
Pampa Energia : Energía S.A. announces results for fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2017

03/13/2018 | 04:25am CET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and oil and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2017. All figures are stated in Argentine Pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Main Results for the Fiscal Year 2017 ('FY 2017')1

Consolidated net revenues of AR$50,347 million2, 100.5% higher than the AR$25,110 million for the same period of 2016 ('FY 2016'), explained by increases of AR$4,973 million in power generation, AR$11,260 million in electricity distribution, AR$5,062 million in oil and gas, AR$4,722 million in petrochemicals and AR$344 million in holding and others segment, partially offset by higher eliminations as a result of intersegment sales for AR$1,124 million.

  • Power Generation of 14,186 GWh from 11 power plants
  • Electricity sales of 21,503 GWh to 3 million end-users
  • Production of 69.7 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons: 284 million cf/d of gas and 22.2 kboe/d of oil and LPG
  • Sales of 1.8 million m3 of refined products and 458 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA3 of AR$17,953 million, compared to AR$7,372 million for FY 2016, mainly due to increases of AR$2,990 million in power generation, AR$1,923 million in electricity distribution, AR$3,755 million in oil and gas, AR$1,036 million in refining and distribution, AR$90 million in petrochemicals and AR$795 million in holding and others segment, partially offset by lower intersegment eliminations for AR$8 million.

Consolidated gain of AR$5,670 million, of which AR$4,606 million is attributable to the owners of the Company, higher than the AR$11 million of loss attributable to the owners in FY 2016, explained by higher reported gains in power generation (AR$2,845 million), electricity distribution (AR$2,098 million) and oil and gas (AR$2,614 million), partially offset by losses in refining and distribution (AR$117 million), petrochemicals (AR$187 million), holding and others (AR$2,574 million) and intersegment eliminations (AR$62 million).

Main Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2017 ('Q4 17')4

Consolidated net revenues of AR$13,977 million, compared to AR$9,380 million recorded in the fourth quarter 2016 ('Q4 16'), mainly explained by increases of AR$1,160 million in power generation, AR$2,801 million in electricity distribution, AR$299 million in oil and gas, AR$263 million in petrochemicals and AR$90 million in holding and others, partially offset by higher eliminations from intersegment sales for AR$16 million.

  • Power generation of 2,693 GWh from 11 power plants
  • Electricity sales of 5,064 GWh to 3 million of end-users
  • Production of 67.4 kboe/d of hydrocarbons: 284 million cf/d of gas and 20 kboe/d of oil and LPG
  • Sales of 443 thousand m3 of refined products and 104 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of AR$5,180 million, compared to AR$4,101 million in Q4 16, due to increases of AR$845 million in power generation, AR$51 million in oil and gas, AR$484 million in refining and distribution, AR$469 million in holding and others and AR$9 million in intersegment eliminations, partially offset by decreases of AR$671 million in electricity distribution and AR$108 million in petrochemicals.

Consolidated gain of AR$1,700 million, of which AR$1,512 million is attributable to the owners of the Company, higher than the gain of AR$982 million attributable to the owners of the Company in the Q4 16, explained by reported higher earnings in our segments of power generation (AR$646 million), electricity distribution (AR$365 million) and oil and gas (AR$985 million), partially offset by losses in refining and distribution (AR$388 million), petrochemicals (AR$41 million), holding and others (AR$959 million) and intersegment eliminations (AR$78 million).

Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of December 31, 2017 and 2016, in millions of Argentine Pesos)


As of 12.31.17

As of 12.31.16

ASSETS


Participation in joint businesses

4,930

3,699

Participation in associates

824

787

Property, plant and equipment

41,214

41,001

Intangible assets

1,586

2,103

Other assets

2

13

Financial assets with a results changing fair value

150

742

Investments at amortized cost

-

62

Deferred tax assets

1,306

1,232

Trade receivable and other credits

5,042

4,469

Total non-current assets

55,054

54,108




Other Assets

-

1

Inventories

2,326

3,360

Financial assets with a results changing fair value

14,613

4,188

Investments at amortized cost

25

23

Financial derivatives

4

13

Trade receivable and other credits

19,145

14,144

Cash and cash equivalents

799

1,421

Total current assets

36,912

23,150




Assets classified as held for sale

12,501

19




Total assets

104,467

77,277

 

As of 12.31.17

As of 12.31.16

EQUITY

Share capital

2,080

1,938

Share premium

5,818

4,828

Repurchased shares

3

-

Cost of repurchased shares

(72)

-

Statutory reserve

300

232

Voluntary reserve

5,146

3,862

Other reserves

140

135

Retained earnings

3,243

(11)

Other comprehensive result

252

70

Equity attributable to
owners of the parent

16,910

11,054

Non-controlling interests

3,202

3,020

Total equity

20,112

14,074

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and other liabilities

6,404

5,336

Borrowings

37,126

15,286

Deferred revenues

195

200

Salaries and social security payable

120

94

Defined benefit plan obligations

992

921

Deferred tax liabilities

1,526

3,796

Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability

863

934

Tax payable

366

306

Provisions

4,435

6,267

Total non-current liabilities

52,027

33,140

Accounts payable and other liabilities

18,052

12,867

Borrowings

5,840

10,686

Deferred income

3

1

Salaries and social security payable

2,154

1,745

Defined benefit plan obligations

121

112

Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability

943

1,454

Tax payable

1,965

2,392

Financial derivatives

82

-

Provisions

798

806

Total current liabilities

29,958

30,063

Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

2,370

-

Total liabilities

84,355

63,203

Total liabilities and equity

104,467

77,277

 

Consolidated Income Statement
(For the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2017 and 2016, in millions of Argentine Pesos)

Fiscal Year

4thQuarter









2017

2016

2017

2016

Sales revenue

50,347

25,110

13,977

9,380

Cost of sales

(34,427)

(20,153)

(9,618)

(6,702)







Gross profit

15,920

4,957

4,359

2,678







Selling expenses

(2,904)

(2,132)

(841)

(762)

Administrative expenses

(4,905)

(3,628)

(1,444)

(1,268)

Exploration expenses

(44)

(94)

(7)

(21)

Other operating income

3,388

4,164

787

1,824

Other operating expenses

(2,951)

(1,876)

(684)

(1,062)

Reversal of property, plant and equipment impairment

461

-

461

-

Reversal of intangible assets impairment

82

-

82

-

Results for participation in joint businesses

1,064

105

244

299

Results for participation in associates

44

7

(1)

5

Results from sale of equity share in companies

-

480

-

-







Operating income

10,155

1,983

2,956

1,693







Financial income

1,432

849

418

366

Financial costs

(5,112)

(4,277)

(1,433)

(1,243)

Other financial results

(2,266)

(80)

(1,079)

(253)

Financial results, net

(5,946)

(3,508)

(2,094)

(1,130)







Profit before tax

4,209

(1,525)

862

563







Income tax and minimum expected profit tax

1,367

1,201

1,295

750







Net income for continuing operations

5,576

(324)

2,157

1,313







Net income from discontinued operations

94

72

(457)

(21)







Net income for the period

5,670

(252)

1,700

1,292







Attributable to:







Owners of the Company

4,606

(11)

1,512

982

Continuing operations

4,623

(93)

2,061

958

Discontinued operations

(17)

82

(549)

24

Non-controlling interests

1,064

(241)

188

310







Net income per share for the period attributable to the owners of the Company

2.3369

(0.0063)

0.7801

0.5286

Basic and diluted income per share of continued operations

2.3455

(0.0478)

1.0633

0.5157

Basic and diluted income per share of discontinued operations

(0.0086)

0.0415

(0.2832)

0.0129







 

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: www.pampaenergia.com/ir.

Information about the Conference Call

There will be a conference call to discuss Pampa and Edenor's fourth quarter 2017 results on Tuesday March 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. New York Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The hosts will be Leandro Montero, CFO of Edenor and Lida Wang, Investor Relations Manager at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please dial 0-800-444-2930 in Argentina, +1 (844) 854-4411 in the United States or +1 (412) 317-5481 from any other country. Participants of the conference call should use the identification password Pampa Energía / Edenor and dial in five minutes before the scheduled time. Please download the Q4 17 Conference Call Presentation at our IR website.

There will also be a live audio webcast and presentation of the conference at www.pampaenergia.com/ir.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

www.pampaenergia.com/ri

www.cnv.gob.ar

www.sec.gov

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani
Executive Vice-president

Ricardo Torres
Executive Vice-president

Mariano Batistella
Executive Director of Planning, Strategy & Affiliates

Lida Wang
Investor Relations Officer

The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
[email protected] 
www.pampaenergia.com/ir

1 Under the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), the income statement must only consolidate the continuing operations, being the assets agreed for sale reported as discontinued operations. For more information, see section 1.6 of this Earnings Release.
2 Under the IFRS, Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's financial statements, its equity income being shown only as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'. For more information, see section 3 of this Earnings Release.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the consolidated results before net financial results, income tax and minimum notional income tax, depreciations and amortizations, non-recurring incomes and expenses and non-controlling interests, and includes other incomes not accrued and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation. For more information, see section 3 of this Earnings Release.
4 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters ended on December 31, 2017 and of 2016 are based on unaudited financial statements prepared according to the IFRS accounting standards in force in Argentina corresponding to the fiscal year 2017 and 2016, and the results corresponding to the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-sa-announces-results-for-fiscal-year-and-quarter-ended-on-december-31-2017-300612839.html

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
