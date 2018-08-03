PanAsialum : Announcements and Notices - Update on Resumption Progress and Appointment of Honorary Chairman, Resignation of Executive Director, Change in Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Authorised Representatives and Re-designation of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited 榮陽實業集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2078)

UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

AND

APPOINTMENT OF HONORARY CHAIRMAN, RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE IN CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

AND RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 10 January 2018, 28 March 2018, 20 April 2018 and 8 May 2018 in respect of the Listing Department's Decision and the Review Hearing of the Company (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements.

DECISION OF THE LISTING (REVIEW) COMMITTEE

On 12 July 2018, a review hearing was held by the Listing (Review) Committee of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of reviewing the Listing Committee's Decision dated 20 April 2018. On 17 July 2018, the Stock Exchange informed the Company that the Listing (Review) Committee has decided not to uphold the Listing Committee's Decision to commence procedures under Rule 6.10 of the Listing Rules to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01(4) (the "Listing (Review) Committee's Decision") subject to the condition that Ms. Shao Liyu ("Ms. Shao") ceases to be a director and the chief executive officer of the Company and it being effected prior to the resumption of trading of the Company's shares.

The Company has submitted a resumption application to the Stock Exchange and will keep all potential investors and shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") informed on any updates of the resumption progress by way of publishing further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

APPOINTMENT OF HONORARY CHAIRMAN, RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE IN CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") and Ms. Shao welcome the Listing (Review) Committee's Decision. In light of the experience and role of Ms. Shao with the Company and in the industry, the Board is of the view that it will be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders for Ms. Shao to play an advisory role and focus on sales and strategic development of the operation of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Shao has accepted the appointment by the Board as Honorary Chairman of the Company with effect from 3 August 2018.

To facilitate resumption in trading of the shares in the Company, Ms. Shao, a joint chief executive officer and an executive Director of the Company, has tendered her resignation as joint chief executive officer and an executive Director of the Company and also as the authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules (the "LR Authorised Representative") and the authorised representative of the Company under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "CO Authorised Representative") with effect from 3 August 2018. Ms. Shao will also cease to be a member of each of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company.

Ms. Shao has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to her cessation as the joint chief executive officer and an executive Director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange as at the date of this announcement.

Further, Mr. Cosimo Borrelli ("Mr. Borrelli") has stepped down from the position of non-executive Chairman of the Company and has been re-designated as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 August 2018.

Dr. Huang Gang ("Dr. Huang") has been appointed as the Chairman and has stepped down as the joint chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 3 August 2018. Dr. Huang has also been appointed as a member of each of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company and the LR Authorised Representative with effect from 3 August 2018.

Mr. Wong Kwok Wai Eddy ("Mr. Wong") has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 3 August 2018. Mr. Wong has also been appointed as the CO Authorised Representative with effect from 3 August 2018.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 17 December 2014.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the resumption application of the Company is subject to approval by the Stock Exchange which may or may not be granted. There is no guarantee that the resumption will take place. The trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board of

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

Kwok Ka Huen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Kwok Wai Eddy and Dr. Huang Gang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cosimo Borrelli, Ms. Chi Lai Man Jocelyn and Ms. Cai Xinyu Annabelle; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Mar Selwyn, Mr. Leung Ka Tin and Dr. Cheung Wah Keung.