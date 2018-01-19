Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pantaflix AG    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG (PAL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PANTAFLIX AG: 'HOT DOG' starts in 1st place in German movie theater visitor charts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 03:05pm CET

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
PANTAFLIX AG: 'HOT DOG' starts in 1st place in German movie theater visitor charts

19.01.2018 / 15:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"HOT DOG" starts in 1st place in German movie theater visitor charts

Munich, 19 January 2018 - "HOT DOG", the action-packed comedy starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Til Schweiger, started in 1st place in the German visitor charts yesterday, Thursday, 18 January 2018. "STAR WARS: The Last Jedi" - the previous top performer - finished in 2nd place.

The top-class "HOT DOG" cast also includes, amongst others, Tim Wilde, Samuel Finzi, Heino Ferch, Anne Schäfer and Lisa Tomaschewsky. Torsten Künstler makes his directorial debut with "HOT DOG".

All productions of PANTAFLIX AG have already generated a total turnover of around 100 million euros at the box office. With the successful movie release as a box office hit, "HOT DOG" marks the beginning of a long-term utilization for PANTAFLIX AG throughout various exploitation stages such as home entertainment, including video-on-demand as well as pay TV and free TV.

Just recently, filming of the 2nd season of the successful AMAZON original series "YOU ARE WANTED" has been completed. Furthermore, the next movie "VIELMACHGLAS", starring "Fack ju Göhte" star Jella Haase, will be released on 8 March 2018. At the end of February, the shooting of the next feature film by and with Florian David Fitz, with whom PANTAFLIX is now continuing its successful cooperation, will commence in Berlin. Most recently, Fitz directed the PANTAFLIX production "Der geilste Tag", one of the highest grossing German productions in recent years.

"With our well-filled production plan we impressively underscore that in addition to the global rollout of our video-on-demand platform pantaflix.com our production business is also running at full speed," says Dan Maag, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.

About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. Consisting of the video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX, the traditional film production division PANTALEON Films, and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the Group pursues a 360-degree approach to the production, distribution, exploitation, and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. The company's high growth dynamics stems from its progressive distribution model for international film productions on PANTAFLIX.

After the launch in German-speaking countries followed by Europe, the USA and Canada as well as Asia, the platform will soon be available worldwide.

PANTAFLIX already provides tens of thousands of contents to cineastes all over the world. PANTAFLIX AG has cooperation agreements with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., and Sun Seven Stars Media. In its German home market, the group is based in Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt.

On the stock exchange, you will find PANTAFLIX AG under the XETRA symbol PAL and the following ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

PANTAFLIX AG
Eerik Budarz
Head of Capital Markets
Stephanstr. 1
D-60313 Frankfurt
phone: +49 (0)69 2002 34 99
fax: +49 (0)69 2002 34 97
mail: [email protected]

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
phone: +49 (0)89 89827227
mail: [email protected]
web: www.crossalliance.com


19.01.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

646853  19.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=646853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANTAFLIX AG
03:05p PANTAFLIX AG : 'HOT DOG' starts in 1st place in German movie theater visitor cha..
2017 PANTAFLIX AG : VoD platform PANTAFLIX now offers TV series
2017 PANTAFLIX AG : VoD platform PANTAFLIX makes a film available online worldwide si..
2017 PANTAFLIX : VOD platform PANTAFLIX and Disney announce comprehensive content agr..
2017 PANTAFLIX AG : VOD platform PANTAFLIX and Disney announce extensive cooperation ..
2017 PANTAFLIX AG CLOSES ANOTHER DEAL IN : Movie 'Hot Dog' has been sold to one of t..
2017 PANTAFLIX : appoints former Managing Director of Sat.1 and ProSieben Nicolas Paa..
2017 PANTAFLIX : appoints former Managing Director of Sat.1 and ProSieben Nicolas Paa..
2017 PANTAFLIX : successfully completes cash capital increase
2017 PANTAFLIX : resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authori..
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 32,2 M
EBIT 2017 0,73 M
Net income 2017 -1,10 M
Finance 2017 12,7 M
Yield 2017 1,33%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,97
EV / Sales 2017 6,92x
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
Capitalization 236 M
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | PAL | DE000A12UPJ7 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 280 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Maag Chief Executive Officer
Mathis Schultz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Langefeld Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Boris Machura Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Schönberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG-1.90%289
TIME WARNER1.64%72 386
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%6 428
TOHO CO LTD-6.29%6 351
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO0.23%4 958
CHINA FILM CO LTD-1.36%4 438
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.