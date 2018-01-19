PANTAFLIX AG: 'HOT DOG' starts in 1st place in German movie theater visitor charts

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

"HOT DOG" starts in 1st place in German movie theater visitor charts

Munich, 19 January 2018 - "HOT DOG", the action-packed comedy starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Til Schweiger, started in 1st place in the German visitor charts yesterday, Thursday, 18 January 2018. "STAR WARS: The Last Jedi" - the previous top performer - finished in 2nd place.

The top-class "HOT DOG" cast also includes, amongst others, Tim Wilde, Samuel Finzi, Heino Ferch, Anne Schäfer and Lisa Tomaschewsky. Torsten Künstler makes his directorial debut with "HOT DOG".

All productions of PANTAFLIX AG have already generated a total turnover of around 100 million euros at the box office. With the successful movie release as a box office hit, "HOT DOG" marks the beginning of a long-term utilization for PANTAFLIX AG throughout various exploitation stages such as home entertainment, including video-on-demand as well as pay TV and free TV.

Just recently, filming of the 2nd season of the successful AMAZON original series "YOU ARE WANTED" has been completed. Furthermore, the next movie "VIELMACHGLAS", starring "Fack ju Göhte" star Jella Haase, will be released on 8 March 2018. At the end of February, the shooting of the next feature film by and with Florian David Fitz, with whom PANTAFLIX is now continuing its successful cooperation, will commence in Berlin. Most recently, Fitz directed the PANTAFLIX production "Der geilste Tag", one of the highest grossing German productions in recent years.

"With our well-filled production plan we impressively underscore that in addition to the global rollout of our video-on-demand platform pantaflix.com our production business is also running at full speed," says Dan Maag, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. Consisting of the video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX, the traditional film production division PANTALEON Films, and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the Group pursues a 360-degree approach to the production, distribution, exploitation, and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. The company's high growth dynamics stems from its progressive distribution model for international film productions on PANTAFLIX.

After the launch in German-speaking countries followed by Europe, the USA and Canada as well as Asia, the platform will soon be available worldwide.



PANTAFLIX already provides tens of thousands of contents to cineastes all over the world. PANTAFLIX AG has cooperation agreements with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., and Sun Seven Stars Media. In its German home market, the group is based in Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt.

On the stock exchange, you will find PANTAFLIX AG under the XETRA symbol PAL and the following ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

