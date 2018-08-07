Log in
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC (PANR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 05:35:12 pm
15.5 GBp   -8.28%
08:21aPANTHEON RESOUR : Corporate Update - 7 August 2018
PU
07/16PANTHEON RESOUR : Corporate Update - 16 July 2018
PU
06/14PANTHEON RESOUR : Corporate Update - 14 June 2018
PU
Pantheon Resources : Corporate Update - 7 August 2018

08/07/2018 | 08:21am CEST

7 August, 2018

Pantheon Resources plc 


Corporate update




      

        Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or "the Company"), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration company with a 50% - 75% working interest in several conventional project areas in Tyler and Polk Counties, onshore East Texas provides the following update:
      

      
      

        Tyler County Gas Processing
      

      

        Contracts for the sale, distribution and processing of natural gas from the VOS#1 well in Tyler County have been signed with Enterprise Big Thicket Pipeline LLC ("Enterprise"). Surveying is complete for the 2 ½ mile gathering line through woodland in East Texas. The contractor will remove the trees from the right of way and then begin trenching and laying the gathering line. Enterprise will construct the metering and receiving station at the tie in point to their pipeline and Pantheon/Vision will construct separation and dehydration facilities. It is expected that first gas should flow in mid-October 2018. 
      

      
      

        Corporate
      

      

        Constructive discussions are underway with several potential farm-in partners for the company's Tyler and Polk County assets. The objective is for the farm-in partner to provide funding (and possibly operatorship if appropriate) for drilling operations in exchange for a working interest in the project. The Board will, of course, notify our shareholders as appropriate as these negotiations progress. 
      

      
      

        Work continues with the Estate of the late Bobby Gray for the potential acquisition by Pantheon of Vision's working interest positions in the jointly leased Tyler and Polk County project (the "Project"). This would increase Pantheon's working interest to 100% and Pantheon would assume operatorship and control of the Project. Any such acquisition is anticipated to be non-cash and correlated to the future success of the Project. Whilst Pantheon is confident of a successful outcome to these discussions, there can be no guarantee that an agreement will be concluded. Further announcements will be made in due course in accordance with regulatory requirements.
      

      
      

        Jay Cheatham, CEO, speaking from Vision's offices in Houston, stated:
      

      

        "I am extremely pleased with the progress made in negotiating and agreeing terms to begin the system to sell gas and generate revenues in Tyler County. We were able to negotiate an agreement that allows us to sell untreated gas into the Enterprise system. That is a significant plus for Pantheon as we avoid the upfront capital expense for gas treatment. If successful, the anticipated cash flow from VOS#1 should more than cover Pantheon's annual overheads. The pipeline may also be able to service future wells in Tyler County, which is particularly attractive given the resurgence of activity in the Austin Chalk in East Texas. This is a result of the employment of modern drilling and fracking practices, which have shown significant advancement over the past decade."
      

      

-Ends -




      

        Further information:
      

      
      

            

              Pantheon Resources plc 
            

          		
          
            

              +44 20 7484 5361 
            

          		
        

            

              Jay Cheatham, CEO 
            

          		
          
            
          
        

            

              Justin Hondris, Director, Finance and Corporate Development 
            

          		
          
            
          
        

            
          
          
            
          
        

            

              Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited(Nominated Adviser and broker) 
            

          		
          
            

              +44 20 7710 7600 
            

          		
        

            

              Callum Stewart 
            

          		
          
            
          
        

            

              Nicholas Rhodes
            

            

              Ashton Clanfield
            

          		
          
            
          
        

            
          
          
            
          
        

            

              FTI Consulting 
            

          		
          
            

              +44 20 3727 1000 
            

          		
        

            

              Ben Brewerton
            

            

              James Styles
            

            

              Ntobeko Chidavaenzi
            

          		
          
            
          
        

        For further information on Pantheon Resources plc, see the website at: www.pantheonresources.com 
      

      
      

        The information contained within this RNS is considered to be inside information prior to its release.
      

      
      

        Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
      

      
    



  
Pantheon Resources plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.





              


        

            
                

                    

                        
                            
Financials (GBP)


         
         
         

         
         
            

            

            Sales             2018            
            12,5 M            

            

            EBIT             2018            
            8,50 M            

            

            Net income             2018            
            -            

            

            Finance 2018            
            
            
            14,6 M            

            

            Yield             2018            
            
            -            

            

        
        		
            
            
        
             

            

            P/E ratio 2018            
            -            

            

            P/E ratio 2019            
                        

            

            
            EV / Sales 2018            
            
            1,79x            

            

            EV / Sales 2019
            
            0,39x            

            

            Capitalization            
            
            37,0 M            

            

        

    
    
   







	

		
Managers


            

                
                     
                    
                
                

                     NameTitle
John Bishop Cheatham
                          Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
                        
John Arthur Walmsley
                          Non-Executive Chairman
                        
Justin George Hondris
                          Executive Director & Finance Director
                        
Phillip A. Gobe
                          Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
                        
Ben Harber
                          Secretary
                        
            



	
Sector and Competitors





	
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
	

	
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC-77.04%48
	





	

	

	
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.68%83 414
	

	
EOG RESOURCES14.82%70 858
	

	
CNOOC LTD11.41%70 605
	

	
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.73%63 015
	

	
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP20.63%44 275
	


      		
      

     

    

   


    		
    

 

   		
   
           
  

 
    
 

 
    




        
        

             
        
  
    



 








 

 

  

   
    
   
   

