Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Papa John's International, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 06:44pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Papa John's International, Inc. (“Papa John’s” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PZZA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The media widely reported on July 10, 2018, and July 11, 2018, that Papa John’s founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a meeting in May 2018. The Company’s share price fell by almost 5% on July 11, 2018, based on that news. The same day, Papa John’s announced that Schnatter was resigning from the position of Chairman of Papa John’s board. Forbes published an article titled “The Inside Story of Papa John’s Toxic Culture,” on July 19, 2018, which reported, “Schnatter’s alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements.” This article is allegedly based on the input from numerous current and former company employees, executives, and insiders. This information caused another drop of almost 5% for Papa John’s stock, harming investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
07/21INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/21Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Man..
BU
07/20Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Papa John's Int..
PR
07/20PAPA JOHN 'L : Schnatter's use of racial slur unacceptable
AQ
07/19Heat in 'holding pattern' with Papa John's
AQ
07/19PAPA JOHN 'L : notes inquiry after reports of sexist behavior
AQ
07/19PAPA JOHN 'L : notes inquiry after reports of sexist behaviour
AQ
07/19PAPA JOHN 'L : Wendy's merger?
AQ
07/19Domino's international same-store sales fail to deliver, shares slip
RE
07/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Papa John’s and The Wendy’s
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/21STOCKS TO WATCH : FANGs Out In Tech 
07/20Banks again lead the way in expected dividend hikes 
07/20CL King talks Wendy's-Papa John's deal 
07/19New allegations leveled at former Papa John's CEO 
07/19Is Wendy's hungry for restaurant target? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 725 M
EBIT 2018 122 M
Net income 2018 76,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 21,91
P/E ratio 2019 19,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 1 642 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | PZZA | US6988131024 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-8.06%1 642
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-11.35%70 849
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.31%34 212
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC9.97%29 893
SODEXO-20.02%16 183
DARDEN RESTAURANTS15.04%13 841
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.