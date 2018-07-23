Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Papa John 'l : Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:20am CEST

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) and declared a dividend distribution of one right (“Right”) for each outstanding share of common stock. The record date for such dividend distribution is August 2, 2018. The Rights Plan expires, without any further action being required to be taken by Papa John’s Board of Directors, on July 22, 2019.

The adoption of the Rights Plan is intended to enable all Papa John’s stockholders to realize the full potential value of their investment in the company and to protect the interests of the company and its stockholders by reducing the likelihood that any person or group gains control of Papa John’s through open market accumulation or other tactics without paying an appropriate control premium. In addition, the Rights Plan provides the Board of Directors with time to make informed decisions that are in the best long-term interests of Papa John’s and its stockholders and does not deter the Papa John’s Board of Directors from considering any offer that is fair and otherwise in the best interest of Papa John’s stockholders.

The Rights Plan is similar to other plans adopted by publicly-traded companies. Under the Rights Plan, the rights generally would become exercisable only if a person or group (including a group of persons who are acting in concert with each other) acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more of Papa John’s common stock in a transaction not approved by the Papa John’s Board of Directors. In that situation, each holder of a right (other than the acquiring person or group, whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price and in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, a number of shares of Papa John’s common stock having a market value of twice such price. In addition, if Papa John’s is acquired in a merger or other business combination after an acquiring person acquires 15% or more of Papa John’s common stock, each holder of the right would thereafter have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price and in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, a number of shares of common stock of the acquiring person having a market value of twice such price. The acquiring person or group would not be entitled to exercise these Rights. John H. Schnatter and his affiliates and associates who currently beneficially own shares of common stock in excess of 30% have been grandfathered under the Rights Plan but will become an acquiring person upon their acquisition of 31% or more of our outstanding shares of common stock, subject to certain exceptions as described in the Rights Plan. In the Rights Plan, the definition of “beneficial ownership” includes derivative securities.

Further details of the Rights Plan will be contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that Papa John’s will be filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These filings will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies are also available at no charge at the Investor Relations section of Papa John’s corporate website at www.papajohns.com.

Hogan Lovells US LLP is serving as legal advisor to Papa John’s.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and other company communications constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements may relate to projections or guidance concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow, contingent liabilities, resolution of litigation, commodity costs, profit margins, unit growth, unit level performance, capital expenditures, share repurchases, dividends, effective tax rates, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Job Act and the adoption of new accounting standards, and other financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Our risk factors are discussed in detail in “Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information about the company, please visit www.papajohns.com.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
04:20aPAPA JOHN 'L : Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan
BU
07/21INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/21Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Man..
BU
07/20Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Papa John's Int..
PR
07/20PAPA JOHN 'L : Schnatter's use of racial slur unacceptable
AQ
07/19Heat in 'holding pattern' with Papa John's
AQ
07/19PAPA JOHN 'L : notes inquiry after reports of sexist behavior
AQ
07/19PAPA JOHN 'L : notes inquiry after reports of sexist behaviour
AQ
07/19PAPA JOHN 'L : Wendy's merger?
AQ
07/19Domino's international same-store sales fail to deliver, shares slip
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/21STOCKS TO WATCH : FANGs Out In Tech 
07/20Banks again lead the way in expected dividend hikes 
07/20CL King talks Wendy's-Papa John's deal 
07/19New allegations leveled at former Papa John's CEO 
07/19Is Wendy's hungry for restaurant target? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 725 M
EBIT 2018 122 M
Net income 2018 76,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 21,91
P/E ratio 2019 19,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 1 642 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | PZZA | US6988131024 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-8.06%1 642
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-11.35%70 849
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.31%34 212
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC10.61%29 893
SODEXO-20.02%16 183
DARDEN RESTAURANTS15.04%13 841
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.