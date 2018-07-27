Papa John 'l : Announces Olivia F. Kirtley Appointed Board Chair and Additional Actions to Advance Cultural and Business Objectives

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced that Lead
Independent Director Olivia F. Kirtley has been appointed Chair of the
company’s Board of Directors by a unanimous vote of the Board. In
addition, the company stated that the Corporate Governance and
Nominating Committee of the Board has been conducting a search for
additional independent directors and intends to engage with Papa John’s
shareholders as part of this process.
Ms. Kirtley stated, “The independent directors of the Papa John’s Board
are committed to serving the best interests of the company, our
shareholders and other stakeholders. The establishment of the Board’s
independent Special Committee and the ongoing cultural audit and
investigation are among numerous steps underway to ensure that equity,
inclusion, diversity and respect are upheld throughout the organization.”
“Many stakeholders, including team members, franchisees and
shareholders, have expressed their support for the actions we are
taking. We appreciate this support and value the feedback we have
received. The independent members of the Board and leadership will
continue to engage with shareholders and other stakeholders to hear
their perspectives and ideas, including on Board composition, so that
these views can be considered in our work to move forward.”
Ms. Kirtley, a certified public accountant, is a business consultant on
strategic and corporate governance issues. Ms. Kirtley has served as the
Board’s Lead Independent Director since 2017. She is a former chief
financial officer and former senior manager at a predecessor to the
accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. She is the immediate past President
and Board Chairman of the International Federation of Accountants. She
has also served as Chairman of the American Institute of Certified
Public Accountants and Chairman of the AICPA Board of Examiners.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release and other company
communications constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as
“expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,”
“forecast,” “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking
statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor
protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such
forward-looking statements may relate to projections or guidance
concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow,
contingent liabilities, resolution of litigation, commodity costs,
profit margins, unit growth, unit level performance, capital
expenditures, corporate governance, shareholder and other stakeholder
engagement, potential future board composition, strategic decisions and
actions, the ongoing cultural audit and investigation, share
repurchases, dividends, effective tax rates, the impact of the Tax Cuts
and Job Act and the adoption of new accounting standards, and other
financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees
of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond
our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ
materially from those matters expressed or implied in such
forward-looking statements. Our risk factors are discussed in detail in
“Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. We undertake no obligation to
update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.
About Papa John’s
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc.
(NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. In
2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality
among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index
(ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's
No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the
American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).
For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit
Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.
