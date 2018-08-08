Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/07 10:00:00 pm
41.07 USD   -2.98%
12:30aPAPA JOHN 'L : cuts earnings forecast on public spat with founder
RE
08/07TESLA : Business Highlights
AQ
08/07PAPA JOHN 'L : sales drop amid founder controversy
AQ
Papa John 'l : cuts earnings forecast on public spat with founder

08/08/2018 | 12:30am CEST
The Papa John's store in Westminster

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc on Tuesday posted a second-quarter comparable sales decline of 6.1 percent in North America and cut its forecast for the coming months, as a heated spat between the pizza chain and its founder dragged on profits.

Papa John's estimated its full-year comparable sales will slip between 7 and 10 percent and lowered profit expectations, citing fallout from the company's acrimonious split with former Chairman John Schnatter.

Schnatter, the public face of the company and its largest shareholder, was ousted last month following reports that he had used a racial slur on a media training conference call.

Negative publicity surrounding the incident depressed July traffic in North America, the company said in a statement, noting that it was hard to predict how long and how badly that would affect sales.

Shares of Papa John's closed down nearly 3 percent, and slumped an additional 10 percent after the bell. The stock has lost 48.2 percent of its value over the last 12 months.

The company said it now expected to earn $1.30 to $1.80 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.40 to $2.60.

In a statement following the chain's results, Schnatter blasted Chief Executive Steve Ritchie for the company's declining performance and vowed to continue to fight for the company he had founded.

"Instead of addressing the real and fundamental issues ... the company is trying to deflect attention from the source of the problem — management's ongoing failures with regard to financial performance – and blame me for its problems," Schnatter said.

Schnatter's image has been removed from Papa John's promotional material and the company launched a third-party audit into the brand's culture. In its Tuesday quarterly filing, Papa John's estimated the costs of these measures at $30 million to $50 million for the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

By Alana Wise

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 687 M
EBIT 2018 108 M
Net income 2018 64,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 20,57
P/E ratio 2019 18,98
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 1 363 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-24.63%1 363
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.05%70 248
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.44%33 595
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC6.85%29 692
SODEXO-17.86%16 036
DARDEN RESTAURANTS15.49%13 699
