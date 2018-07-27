Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Papa John 'l : founder says successor not right fit for CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:29am CEST
FILE PHOTO: John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's Pizza, arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Schnatter, the founder and largest shareholder of Papa John's International Inc, said on Thursday that Steve Ritchie, who rose from a $6-per-hour employee to CEO with Schnatter's backing, should not be leading the company.

Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of Papa John's, made the comments in an interview after he sued the pizzeria chain earlier on Thursday for not producing documents related to his ouster following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

"Steve Ritchie would be a great executive for another company. I just don't think he's the right fit for Papa John’s at this time," Schnatter said, adding that he has informed the board of his concerns.

Asked to comment on behalf of Ritchie and Papa John's, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement that it would not let Schnatter's "numerous misstatements" distract the company and its customers.

Ritchie, who was previously Papa John's president, took over as chief executive in January after Schnatter came under fire in November for criticizing the National Football League's leadership over national anthem protests by players.

Schnatter said in the interview that the company's performance had suffered under Ritchie. The company's shares have dropped about 40 percent over the last 12 months.

"In my view, things are getting worse, not better. That is why the board needs to take action and shareholders may need to take action in regards to the board," he said.

Schnatter said that as long as he owns such a big chunk of the company, he intended to stay on the board. He said the company had not indicated that it would hold a special meeting to oust him as a director.

Schnatter's lawyers said they wanted to inspect company documents "because of the unexplained and heavy-handed way in which the company has treated him since the publication of a story that falsely accused him of using a racial slur."

The spokesperson said the company was disappointed that Schnatter filed a "wasteful lawsuit" and that it had given him all the materials he was entitled to as a director.

The lawsuit was the latest installation in a weeks-long drama surrounding the pizza chain following a report by Forbes this month that Schnatter had used the "n-word" during a media training call that led to his ouster as chairman.

Papa John's said earlier this week that it would implement a "poison pill" stock dilution that would act against any move by Schnatter to take a bigger stake.

(Reporting by Alana Wise and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Alana Wise and Liana B. Baker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
03:29aPAPA JOHN 'L : founder says successor not right fit for CEO
RE
02:36aPAPA JOHN 'L : John Schnatter sues Papa John's for access to company records
AQ
12:03aPAPA JOHN 'L : founder sues pizza chain for documents related to ouster
AQ
07/26PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of I..
AC
07/26PAPA JOHN 'L : founder sues for corporate records
AQ
07/24PAPA JOHN 'L : board acts to safeguard company from founder's takeover
AQ
07/24TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Papa John's International and PetMed Expr..
AC
07/24PAPA JOHN 'L : Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan
AQ
07/24PAPA JOHN 'L : tries to ward off founder 's tries to prevent founder from gainin..
AQ
07/23ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Schnatter sues Papa John's to see documents 
07/24PAPA JOHN'S : Messy Near-Term Situation Creates Long-Term Opportunity 
07/24Papa John's still has a Schnatter problem 
07/23Midday Gainers / Losers (07/23/2018) 
07/23Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 715 M
EBIT 2018 120 M
Net income 2018 76,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,07%
P/E ratio 2018 18,97
P/E ratio 2019 16,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 1 480 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,4 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-20.78%1 480
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-10.12%70 615
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.72%34 292
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC9.84%30 510
SODEXO-18.55%16 177
DARDEN RESTAURANTS11.49%13 379
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.