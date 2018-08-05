Log in
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Papa Johns International, Inc. - PZZA

08/05/2018 | 03:24am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Papa John's International, Inc.("Papa John's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PZZA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Papa John's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 10, 2018, post-market, and July 11, 2018, media outlets reported that the Company's founder, John Schnatter, had used a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. On this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 4.84%, to close at $48.33 per share on July 11, 2018. Later that day, Papa John's announced Schnatter's resignation as chairman of the Company's board. Then, on July 19, 2018, Forbes published an article entitled "The Inside Story of Papa John's Toxic Culture." Citing "interviews with 37 current and former Papa John's employees?including numerous executives and board members," the Forbes article reported that "Schnatter's alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements." On this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.60, or 4.85%, to close at $51.00 per share on July 19, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
