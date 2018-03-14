Log in
PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS INC (FRSH)
Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc : Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018 | 06:49pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24168

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 118 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -10,9 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,04
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capitalization 88,4 M
Chart PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | FRSH | US6988141007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,17 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weldon Spangler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean M. Birch Chairman
Mark E. Hutchens EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Benjamin A. Hochberg Director
Yoo-Jin Kim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS INC-3.16%88
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-8.35%125 324
YUM BRANDS0.98%27 402
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC3.10%16 198
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.19.81%9 958
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL12.02%9 043
