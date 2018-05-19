Go from Brick to Marble in Paradox’s Imperator: Rome

Paradox Development Studio Announces New Roman Themed Grand Strategy Game

STOCKHOLM - May 19, 2018 - What we think of as 'western civilization' was not guaranteed. Imagine Alexander's empire centralized under one successor. Italy might never have been unified under Roman rule, strangling a juggernaut in its cradle. A world without Caesar. Now you can explore these alternate histories in Imperator: Rome.

The masters of historical strategy have returned to the days of legions and legends. Paradox Development Studio is happy to announce Imperator: Rome, an upcoming grand strategy game set in the classical world from the glory days of Athens to the establishment of the Roman Empire four centuries later. Rule any nation on the most detailed Paradox map ever stretching from the Pillars of Hercules to the far reaches of of India, allowing you to build an empire to dwarf that of Alexander. Govern republics or monarchies, balancing the factions, and keeping the loyalty of your most capable generals.

Imperator: Rome's features include:

Character Management: A living world of characters with varying skills and traits that will change over time. They will lead your nation, govern your provinces and command your armies and fleets. We also introduce our new, more human-like character art.

Diverse Populations: Citizens, freemen, tribesmen and slaves - each population with its own culture and religion. Whether they fill your armies, fill your coffers or fill your colonies, keep an eye on their happiness - your success depends on their satisfaction.

Battle Tactics: Choose your approach before battle to counter the stratagems of your foes.

Military Traditions: Each culture has a unique way of waging war. Romans and Celts have different options available to them. Unlock unique bonuses, abilities and units.

Different Government Types: Manage the senate in a Republic, hold your court together in a monarchy, answer to the clans in a tribal system.

Barbarians and Rebellions: Migrating barbarians may sack or settle your best land, while disloyal governors or generals can turn against you - taking their armies with them!

Trade: Goods provide bonuses to their home province. Will you take advantage of stockpiles for local strength or trade excess goods to spread the wealth around?

Provincial Improvement: Invest in buildings, roads and defences to make your kingdom stronger and richer.

Imperator: Rome is scheduled for a 2019 release.

