Paragon Banking Group PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

Paragon Banking : Annual Financial Report

01/12/2018 | 06:34pm CET

Paragon Banking Group PLC (the 'Company'):

2017 Annual Report, Pillar 3 Disclosures and 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Rule 9.6.1R of the FCA's Listing Rules, the Company has today posted copies of the following documents to its shareholders:

1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2017, which have been based on the information disclosed in the Final Results Announcement made on 23 November 2017;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 February 2018; and

3. Form of Proxy in respect of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 February 2018.

Copies of each of these documents will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

In addition, the Company announces the publication of its Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 30 September 2017.

The 2017 Annual Report and Accounts, Pillar 3 Disclosures and 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Group's website at ww.paragonbankinggroup.co.uk.

Enquiries:

Pandora Sharp, Company Secretary

0121 712 2075

The Paragon Group of Companies plc published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 17:34:05 UTC.

EPS Revisions
