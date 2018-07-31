Paragon Entertainment : Director Appointment

31 July 2018

Paragon Entertainment Limited

('Paragon, the 'Company' or the 'Group')



Announcing new CFO at Paragon Entertainment Limited

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, announces that from 30 July 2018 Neil Jefferies ACMA becomes CFO.

Neil's 10 years' senior management experience working in SME's across a variety of different sectors will be invaluable to Paragon as we progress as an organisation.

Neil joined us on 13 February and has been acting in an interim position since then.

Commenting on the announcement, John Dobson, CEO of Paragon Entertainment said:

We are delighted to have Neil on board full time.

As noted in our recent Annual Report, this has been a difficult period for all our employees, but we emerge with a motivated team and a leaner business.

Neil's appointment comes at a time when the future is looking substantially better for Paragon and his presence will continue to create stability within the Finance Function while providing financial support to the board. This will allow the Board to develop a better financial radar with more forward-looking information, more focussed project analysis and a more flexible production base.

The following information regarding the appointment of Neil Stewart Jefferies, aged 41, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or partnerships: Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): Zetland House Limited Bath Street Limited Validoc Limited UNTHA UK Limited Crossing the Chasm Limited SoftwareFM Limited York Professionals

Neil Jefferies has no shareholding in the Company.

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

For further information: Paragon Entertainment Limited Mark Taylor (Chairman) finnCap Ltd Julian Blunt / Simon Hicks (corporate finance) Alice Lane (corporate broking) 01904 608020 020 7220 0500

Notes to Editors:

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM:PEL) is an award winning provider of attraction services from initial design production and consulting through to the fit out and installation of themed attractions, heritage exhibits, museums, aquariums and water parks, inter alia.

Paragon Entertainment is the holding company for Paragon Creative Limited.

The Group's projects have included:

· The design and build of Kidzania, London;

· The design and build of galleries at the Olympic Museum for the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland;

· The design and build of the galleries at The National Museum of Kazakhstan;

· The design and build of Titanic Belfast;

· Little Explorers for MAF in the MENA region;

· The Dig it! brand.

The Group listed on AIM in 2011.

Further information can be found at: http://www.paragonent.com/