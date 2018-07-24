Paragon Id Sa : Paragon ID announces management team changes

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading European provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability and Brand Protection, announces the strengthening of its management team.

The meeting of the board of directors of 24 July 2018 recorded the departure of Mr Julien Zuccarelli and appointed Mr John Rogers as Chairman and Chief Executive officer (CEO), Mr Clem Garvey as Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Operations (Chief Operating Officer - COO). Mr Konstantinos Lagios will join the Paragon ID team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), starting on September 3rd, 2018.

The Board would like to thank Mr Zuccarelli for his work and commitment to ASK and Paragon ID, and wishes him every success for the future.

Effective immediately, John Rogers, currently Chairman of Paragon ID's Board of Directors, will also take the role of CEO previously held by Mr Zuccarelli. John's previous role as VP of Acquisitions for Paragon Group will enable him to bring his extensive experience to bear within Paragon ID, in the context of the 2021 strategic plan, which combines organic and external growth.

In addition, the Board is pleased to announce the nomination of two executive officers:

Clem Garvey has been formally appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, with responsibility for the Finance and Global Operations functions. Clem is already well acquainted with Paragon ID, having worked closely with Paragon ID on behalf of Paragon Group since April 2018. Clem was most recently Executive Director of the Escher Group; prior to that he held senior roles at Neopost and Ricoh.

Konstantinos Lagios will join Paragon ID teams as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with responsibility for Sales and Marketing, starting on September 3rd, 2018. He will be responsible for growing sales worldwide. Konstantinos was previously CCO of the Austria Card Group.

These changes to the senior team add significant depth to Paragon ID. The company is now well positioned for the future, with additional experience across each of the key strategic functions: acquisitions, operations and sales.

John Rogers, Chairman and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Paragon ID:

" A little more than one year since the merger of ASK and the Identification & Traceability division of the Paragon Group, Paragon ID commences a new phase in its development. With this perspective in mind, the board of directors wanted to trigger a fresh impetus and to reinforce the strategic functions of Paragon ID.

I thank Julien Zuccarelli for his engagement in the merger of the two companies and wish him every success in his future professional career. "

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors.

Using the latest technologies such as RFID and NFC, Paragon ID provides smart cards, tickets, labels and tags to worldwide clients in diverse markets including public transport, manufacturing, logistics, gaming and retail.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with worldwide manufacturing sites close to its global customers.

Paragon ID is a part of Paragon Group, which is a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services, and has a total of more than €700 million turnover and close to 6,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-Europe.com.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris. Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN code: FR0011980077 - Ticker: PID - Number of issued shares: 58,286,819

More information at Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID

CEO

John Rogers

Tel.: +41 79 629 46 74

[email protected] ACTUS finance & communication

Investors Relations

Mathieu Omnes

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected] ACTUS finance & communication

Press Relations

Jean-Michel Marmillon

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

[email protected]

