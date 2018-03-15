Paramount : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 5.3%

Paramount
Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board
of directors has increased the Company’s quarterly cash dividend on its
common stock by 5.3%, resulting in a new annual dividend of $0.40 per
share. Accordingly, the board of directors has declared a regular
quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock for the
period from January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018. The dividend will be
payable on April 13, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of
business on March 29, 2018.
About Paramount Group, Inc.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount is a fully-integrated real
estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and
redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select
central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C.
and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its
portfolio by leveraging the sought after locations of its assets and its
proven property management capabilities to attract and retain
high-quality tenants.
