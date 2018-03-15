Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Paramount Group Inc    PGRE

PARAMOUNT GROUP INC (PGRE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 09:00:00 pm
14.505 USD   +0.17%
09:16pPARAMOUNT : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 5.3%
BU
03/01PARAMOUNT : to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO ..
BU
02/15PARAMOUNT : reports 4Q results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Paramount : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 5.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has increased the Company’s quarterly cash dividend on its common stock by 5.3%, resulting in a new annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Accordingly, the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018. The dividend will be payable on April 13, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2018.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
09:16pPARAMOUNT : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 5.3%
BU
03/08PARAMOUNT : to Participate in Citi's 2018 Global Property CEO Conference
AQ
03/01PARAMOUNT : to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/16PARAMOUNT GROUP INC : Paramount Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/15PARAMOUNT : reports 4Q results
AQ
02/15PARAMOUNT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/15PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/15PARAMOUNT : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
BU
02/15PARAMOUNT : Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
AQ
02/02PARAMOUNT : Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16Paramount Group 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/16Paramount Group's (PGRE) CEO Albert Behler on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
02/15Paramount FFO in-line, misses on revenue 
02/14Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
2017Paramount declares $0.095 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 749 M
EBIT 2018 134 M
Net income 2018 11,2 M
Debt 2018 3 318 M
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 363,50
P/E ratio 2019 145,40
EV / Sales 2018 9,09x
EV / Sales 2019 8,65x
Capitalization 3 496 M
Chart PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Paramount Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | PGRE | US69924R1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert P. Behler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jolanta Bott Executive VP-Operations & Human Resources
Wilbur N. Paes CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Dan A. Emmett Independent Director
Lizanne Galbreath Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GROUP INC-8.64%3 496
BOSTON PROPERTIES-3.41%19 333
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-2.20%9 678
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.4.17%7 642
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.87%6 741
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-5.20%5 067
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.