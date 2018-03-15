Paramount : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 5.3%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has increased the Company’s quarterly cash dividend on its common stock by 5.3%, resulting in a new annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Accordingly, the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018. The dividend will be payable on April 13, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2018.

