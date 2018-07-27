Paranapanema : Material Fact - Zelotes Operation

DIAS D'ÁVILA, JULY26,2018. PARANAPANEMA S.A. ("Company", B3: PMAM3), the largest non-integrated Brazilian producer of refined copper, rebar, drawn wires, laminates, bars, tubes, connections and its alloys, pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404/76, as amended, and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its investors and the overall market that, in reference to the news published on this date that mention the Company in the context of the new phase of the Zelotes Transaction, it is emphasized that neither the Company nor its current officers and managers were the targets of search and seizure, notified, nor summoned or informed by the competent authorities of the facts that occurred in the present date. The Company also did not have access to the information of the investigation or those used as basis for said news. The Company, following its internal compliance procedures, will take the appropriate measures.

The Company disclaims any acts of illegality and has strict control and compliance policies that have been continuously improved.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed if there is any progress in relation to the matter hereby stated, in accordance with the applicable regulations. More information can be obtained from the Investor Relations department of the Company, through the telephone number +55 (11) 2199-7604, or by email [email protected].

Dias d'Ávila/BA, July 26, 2018.

André Luís da Costa Gaia

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer