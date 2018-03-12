Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. : Announces HNA Secondary Offering/Repurchase Completion, Updated 2018 Earnings Guidance and New Corporate Headquarters

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (NYSE:PK) announced today the
completion of the underwritten secondary offering of shares by an
affiliate of HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd. (“HNA”), and corresponding
repurchase of shares by Park, both of which were completed on Friday,
March 9, 2018. As well, Park announced its updated 2018 earnings
guidance giving effect to the retirement of shares following the
repurchase from HNA, and its move to a new corporate headquarters.
Completion of HNA Secondary Offering and Repurchase
The underwritten secondary involved the offering and sale by HNA of
39,651,453 common shares, including 5,171,929 shares of common stock
upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional
shares. The price per share to the public was $25.75. Park did not
receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by HNA. Concurrent with the
completion of the offering, Park repurchased 14,000,000 shares of common
stock from HNA at a pre-negotiated price per share of $24.85 (which was
equivalent to the price per share to the public minus underwriting
discounts and commissions) for an aggregate repurchase price of
approximately $348 million. All 14,000,000 shares repurchased from HNA
were retired. HNA sold a total of 53,651,453 shares in these
transactions, or 100% of HNA’s holdings in Park. As a result, HNA no
longer beneficially owns any shares of Park’s common stock.
“Today marks an important step forward for Park and its stockholders.
While HNA has been a valued partner over the last 12 months, I am
pleased to announce our stockholder base has now been substantially
broadened while eliminating market concerns of a potential sale,”
commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
of Park. “We were thrilled by the institutional investor support for our
stock, with the order book over five times oversubscribed and shares
priced at just a 1.5% discount to last Tuesday’s closing price of
$26.15. We remain committed to our guiding principles of demonstrating
operational excellence, prudently allocating capital and maintaining a
strong balance sheet to create long-term stockholder value. Using
substantially all of the proceeds from our recent non-core asset sales
to repurchase our stock was both accretive to NAV and FFO. And with our
stock trading at a significant discount to NAV, there was no more
appropriate use of our cash – and validation of our belief in Park, our
team and our strategy.”
Updated Guidance
Park is updating its guidance for 2018 to reflect its repurchase of Park
stock from HNA as noted above. Guidance changes are detailed below and a
more detailed view can be found in our financial supplement which is
available on our website: www.pkhotelsandresorts.com.
Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed
in Park’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
2018 Outlook
|
|
Variance to Prior Outlook
|
|
|
as of March 9, 2018
|
|
as of March 1, 2018
|
Metric
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Comparable RevPAR Growth(1)(2)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
232
|
|
|
|
$
|
266
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Net income attributable to stockholders
|
|
$
|
227
|
|
|
|
$
|
260
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share(3)
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
|
|
$
|
705
|
|
|
|
$
|
745
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin change(1)(2)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
bps
|
|
|
20
|
|
bps
|
|
|
0
|
|
bps
|
|
|
0
|
|
bps
|
Adjusted FFO per share - Diluted(3)
|
|
$
|
2.74
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.90
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding(4)(5)
|
|
|
204.2
|
|
|
|
|
204.2
|
|
|
|
|
(11.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Excludes unconsolidated joint ventures.
|
(2)
|
Excludes Hilton Waikoloa Village and Caribe Hilton.
|
(3)
|
Per share amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
|
(4)
|
General and administrative expenses are projected to be $44 million,
excluding $17 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense
and $5 million of transition costs.
|
(5)
|
Following the secondary offering and repurchase we have
approximately 201.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.
|
|
New Headquarters
Park also announced that as of Monday, March 12th, its new
executive offices will be located at 1775 Tysons Blvd., Suite 700,
Tysons VA 22102. The new executive offices are in a Class A,
LEED-certified office building developed by Lerner Enterprises and
opened in 2015. We welcome members of the investment community to visit
our new headquarters and meet with senior management and other members
of our team.
Supplemental Disclosures
In conjunction with this release, Park has updated its financial
supplement with additional disclosures on its website. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com
for more information. Park has no obligation to update any of the
information provided to conform to actual results or changes in Park’s
portfolio, capital structure or future expectations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
related to Park’s current expectations regarding the performance of its
business, financial results, and other non-historical statements.
Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not
historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as the words “outlook,” “believes,”
“expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,”
“seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,”
“anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable
words. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and
assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed
in these forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance
on any forward-looking statements and Park urges investors to carefully
review the disclosures Park makes concerning risk and uncertainties in
Item 1A: “Risk Factors” in Park’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017, as such factors may be updated from time
to time in Park’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on
the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Except as required by law, Park undertakes no obligation to update or
revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Park presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release,
including NAREIT FFO attributable to stockholders Adjusted FFO
attributable to stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted
EBITDA, and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial
measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to,
net income (loss) as a measure of its operating performance. Please see
the schedules included in this press release including the “Definitions”
section for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP
financial measures.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is the second largest publicly
traded lodging real estate investment trust with a diverse portfolio of
market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real
estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 55 premium-branded
hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime U.S. and
international markets with high barriers to entry.
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS
2018 OUTLOOK
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ending
|
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Low Case
|
|
High Case
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
232
|
|
|
$
|
266
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Interest expense, income tax and depreciation and amortization
included in equity in earnings from investments in affiliates
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
722
|
|
Transition costs
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
705
|
|
|
$
|
745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAREIT FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED FFO
ATTRIBUTABLE
TO STOCKHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ending
|
(unaudited, in millions except per share data)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Low Case
|
|
High Case
|
Net income attributable to stockholders
|
|
$
|
227
|
|
|
$
|
260
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
Equity investment adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings from investments in affiliates
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Pro rata FFO of equity investments
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
NAREIT FFO attributable to stockholders
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
569
|
|
Transition costs
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders
|
|
$
|
559
|
|
|
$
|
592
|
|
Adjusted FFO per share - Diluted(1)
|
|
$
|
2.74
|
|
|
$
|
2.90
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
204.2
|
|
|
|
204.2
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Per share amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
|
|
Definitions
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted
EBITDA Margin
Earnings before interest expense, taxes and depreciation and
amortization (“EBITDA”), presented herein, reflects net income excluding
depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income
taxes and interest expense, income tax and depreciation and amortization
included in equity in earnings from investments in affiliates.
Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as EBITDA, as
previously defined, further adjusted to exclude:
-
Gains or losses on sales of assets for both consolidated and
unconsolidated investments;
-
Gains or losses on foreign currency transactions;
-
Transition costs related to Park’s establishment as an independent,
publicly traded company;
-
Transaction costs associated with the potential acquisition or
disposition of hotels;
-
Severance costs;
-
Share-based compensation expense;
-
Casualty and impairment losses; and
-
Other items that management believes are not representative of Park’s
current or future operating performance.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA measures hotel-level results before debt service,
depreciation and corporate expenses of Park’s consolidated hotels,
including both comparable and non-comparable hotels but excluding hotels
owned by unconsolidated affiliates, and is a key measure of Park’s
profitability. Park presents Hotel Adjusted EBITDA to help Park and its
investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of Park’s
consolidated hotels.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
divided by total hotel revenue.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
margin are not recognized terms under United States (“U.S.”) GAAP and
should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or other
measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance
with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Park’s definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted
EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin may not
be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Park believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors
about Park and its financial condition and results of operations for the
following reasons: (I) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin are among the measures used by Park’s
management team to make day-to-day operating decisions and evaluate its
operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the
effect of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset
base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating
results; and (ii) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin are frequently used by securities analysts,
investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure
to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in the
industry.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
margin have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered
either in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other
methods of analyzing Park’s operating performance and results as
reported under U.S. GAAP.
NAREIT FFO attributable to stockholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to
stockholders NAREIT FFO per share - diluted and Adjusted FFO per share –
diluted
NAREIT FFO attributable to stockholders and NAREIT FFO per diluted share
(defined as set forth below) are presented herein as non-GAAP measures
of Park’s performance. Park calculates funds from operations (“FFO”)
attributable to stockholders for a given operating period in accordance
with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), as net income (loss) attributable to
stockholders (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding
depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on sales of assets,
impairment, and the cumulative effect of changes in accounting
principles, plus adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures.
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect
Park’s pro rata share of the FFO of those entities on the same basis. As
noted by NAREIT in its April 2002 “White Paper on Funds From
Operations,” since real estate values historically have risen or fallen
with market conditions, many industry investors have considered
presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use
historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For these
reasons, NAREIT adopted the FFO metric in order to promote an
industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. Park believes
NAREIT FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its
operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating
performance between periods and between REITs. Park’s presentation may
not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the
terms in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or that
interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. Park calculates
NAREIT FFO per diluted share as NAREIT FFO divided by the number of
fully diluted shares outstanding during a given operating period.
Park also presents Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders and
Adjusted FFO per diluted share when evaluating its performance because
management believes that the exclusion of certain additional items
described below provides useful supplemental information to investors
regarding Park’s ongoing operating performance. Management historically
has made the adjustments detailed below in evaluating its performance
and in its annual budget process. Management believes that the
presentation of Adjusted FFO provides useful supplemental information
that is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of operating
performance. Park adjusts NAREIT FFO attributable to stockholders for
the following items, which may occur in any period, and refers to this
measure as Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders:
-
Gains or losses on foreign currency transactions;
-
Transition costs related to Park’s establishment as an independent,
publicly traded company;
-
Transaction costs associated with the potential acquisition or
disposition of hotels;
-
Severance costs;
-
Share-based compensation expense;
-
Casualty losses;
-
Litigation gains and losses outside the ordinary course of business;
and
-
Other items that management believes are not representative of Park’s
current or future operating performance.
Revenue per Available Room
Revenue per Available Room (“RevPAR”) is calculated by dividing rooms
revenue by total number of room nights available to guests for a given
period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of
Park’s performance as it provides a metric correlated to two primary and
key factors of operations at a hotel or group of hotels: occupancy and
average daily rate. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring
performance over comparable periods for comparable hotels.
References to RevPAR are presented on a currency neutral basis (prior
periods are reflected using current period exchange rates).
Comparable Hotels
Park presents certain data for its hotels on a comparable hotel basis as
supplemental information for investors. Park defines its comparable
hotels as those that: (i) were active and operating in its system since
January 1st of the previous year; and (ii) have not sustained
substantial property damage, business interruption, undergone
large-scale capital projects or for which comparable results are not
available. Park presents comparable hotel results to help Park and its
investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of its comparable
hotels. Due to the transfer of a significant number of rooms at the
Hilton Waikoloa Village to Hilton Grand Vacations in 2017, and because
the Caribe Hilton is expected to be closed most of the year, the results
from these hotels will be excluded from Park’s comparable results in
2018.
