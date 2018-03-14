Log in
PARKER HANNIFIN (PH)
Parker Hannifin : Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

03/14/2018 | 08:31am CET

New kit from globally-recognized Cleveland Wheels & Brakes features reduced maintenance costs and ease of maintenance

The Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division, part of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the receipt of an FAA-approved supplemental type certificate (STC) for the main wheels and brakes on the Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 aircraft. The new equipment is part of the globally recognized Cleveland Wheels & Brakes product line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005362/en/

Cleveland Wheel & Brake upgrade kit for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

Cleveland Wheel & Brake upgrade kit for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

The Parker engineering team spent the past 18 months developing, refining, and certifying an FAA technical standard order (TSO) and STC-approved wheel and brake package for the aircraft that offers a number of significant advantages, including greater ease of maintenance and reliability, significantly lower maintenance costs, and the capability to meet or exceed the current published braking distance requirements for the aircraft.

The field-proven external caliper design provides substantial cost savings and improved reliability to both private commercial owners of the aircraft as well as military users, and is being offered as a competitively priced conversion kit.

“Customers want lower maintenance costs, reliability, worldwide availability of parts through a reliable distribution system, and premier customer service,” said Parker Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division Business Team Leader Thomas Dorinsky. “We are delighted to be able to provide owners and operators of the PC-7 Mk1 aircraft with a new STC-approved conversion kit that fulfills these requirements.”

The new conversion kits (P/N 199-282) will be available in April 2018. Advanced orders for the kits can be placed through Parker’s distributor Aviall or through the Parker Aerospace customer support team in Irvine, California. The conversion kit contains all assemblies, parts, manuals, and paperwork necessary to convert one aircraft to Cleveland equipment.

For more information on the kit, please contact the Parker Wheel & Brake Division at 1-800-BRAKING (1-800-272-5464). To obtain pricing and order the kit, call Aviall at 1-800-AVIALL-1 (1-800-284-2551) or the Parker Aerospace customer support team at 1-949-809-8008.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.


© Business Wire 2018
