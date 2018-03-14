Parker Hannifin : Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

The Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division, part of Parker
Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control
technologies, today announced the receipt of an FAA-approved
supplemental type certificate (STC) for the main wheels and brakes on
the Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 aircraft. The new equipment is part of the globally
recognized Cleveland Wheels & Brakes product line.
Cleveland Wheel & Brake upgrade kit for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)
The Parker engineering team spent the past 18 months developing,
refining, and certifying an FAA technical standard order (TSO) and
STC-approved wheel and brake package for the aircraft that offers a
number of significant advantages, including greater ease of maintenance
and reliability, significantly lower maintenance costs, and the
capability to meet or exceed the current published braking distance
requirements for the aircraft.
The field-proven external caliper design provides substantial cost
savings and improved reliability to both private commercial owners of
the aircraft as well as military users, and is being offered as a
competitively priced conversion kit.
“Customers want lower maintenance costs, reliability, worldwide
availability of parts through a reliable distribution system, and
premier customer service,” said Parker Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division
Business Team Leader Thomas Dorinsky. “We are delighted to be able to
provide owners and operators of the PC-7 Mk1 aircraft with a new
STC-approved conversion kit that fulfills these requirements.”
The new conversion kits (P/N 199-282) will be available in April 2018.
Advanced orders for the kits can be placed through Parker’s distributor
Aviall or through the Parker Aerospace customer support team in Irvine,
California. The conversion kit contains all assemblies, parts, manuals,
and paperwork necessary to convert one aircraft to Cleveland equipment.
For more information on the kit, please contact the Parker Wheel & Brake
Division at 1-800-BRAKING (1-800-272-5464). To obtain pricing and order
the kit, call Aviall at 1-800-AVIALL-1 (1-800-284-2551) or the Parker
Aerospace customer support team at 1-949-809-8008.
