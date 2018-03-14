ParkerVision, Inc. : Blog Exposure - ParkerVision's Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Qualcomm and Apple Gets Favorable Venue Ruling from Federal Judge

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRKR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=PRKR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 12, 2018, the Company disclosed that in the ongoing Patent Infringement lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Apple Inc, Judge Brian J. Davis of the Federal Court in the Middle District of Florida had denied Qualcomm's motion to transfer the case to the Southern District of California and also denied Apple's motion to dismiss the case for improper venue. Judge Davis gave the ruling on the matter on March 08, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

About the Venue Ruling

Judge Davis' ruling is based on the recommendation from Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt in January 2018. Judge Klindt's recommendations were based on his findings in this case where Apple had filed a motion to dismiss the case for Improper Venue in July 2017 while Qualcomm had filed a motion in July 2017 to transfer the case to Court in the Southern District of California. Judge Klindt had recommended the denial of both Apple's claim to dismiss the lawsuit and Qualcomm's motion transfer the case to Court in the Southern District of California. He felt that the Middle District of Florida was a proper and convenient venue to continue with ParkerVision's patent infringement lawsuit against both the tech giants.

Out of the two tech giants, only Qualcomm has filed an objection to Judge Klindt's recommendations. The Federal Court had the option to accept, reject, or modify in whole or in part the findings or recommendations made by Judge Klindt.

Commenting on Judge Davis's ruling, Jeffrey Parker, CEO of ParkerVision, said:

"We are pleased that Judge Davis has agreed with ParkerVision that the Middle District of Florida is the proper venue for this case. We anticipate the case can now move expeditiously toward a Markman hearing, and we look forward to the court's guidance on claim construction."

Backdrop

ParkerVision had filed lawsuit in December 2015 against Apple, Samsung, LG, and Qualcomm for allegedly infringing upon four wireless networking patents. ParkerVision had alleged that devices manufactured by Apple, Samsung, and LG infringed on ParkerVision's Patents. At the same time the Company also filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that several companies are unlawfully importing and selling products which infringe on the Company's four US patents. Samsung and LG settled the case and were removed as defendants from the case in August 2016 and July 2017 respectively. Only Qualcomm and Apple continued as defendants in the case.

In March 2017, ParkerVision filed a motion to terminate the ITC Investigation after a ruling by the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) disallowed key factual evidence in the Company's ITC proceedings. The termination of ITC investigation allowed ParkerVision to appeal against the stay on the proceedings in two US district court cases against Qualcomm and did not impact its case against Apple which the Company had filed for infringement of German patents in Germany. ParkerVision expanded the case against Apple in the German infringement case to include Apple's products like iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. In May 2017, the Court of the Middle District of Florida agreed to ParkerVision's request and lifted the stay and allowed the reopening of the patent infringement case against Apple and Qualcomm. Following this Apple had filed the motion to dismiss the case and Qualcomm has filed a motion for change of venue.

About ParkerVision Inc.

Jacksonville, Florida-based ParkerVision is a developer and marketer of semiconductor technology solutions for wireless applications. The Company designs, develops, and markets its proprietary radio-frequency technologies, which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation communications networks. The Company also develops and markets a range of products under the Milo? brand which leverage existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to create more optimal Wi-Fi configuration and superior coverage for small businesses and consumers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, ParkerVision's stock declined 6.51%, ending the trading session at $0.86.

Volume traded for the day: 441.57 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 262.80 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, ParkerVision's market cap was at $17.53 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry.

