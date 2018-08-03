Log in
PARKLAND FUEL CORP (PKI)
Parkland Fuel Corp : Parkland Fuel Corporation to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTC PINK: PKIUF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-A5777A172E142.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 13 665 M
EBIT 2018 448 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 1 899 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 23,23
P/E ratio 2019 18,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 4 611 M
Chart PARKLAND FUEL CORP
Duration : Period :
Parkland Fuel Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND FUEL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Berthold Espey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Pantelidis Chairman
C. Peter Kilty Senior VP-Operations, Retail & Commercial Fuels
Michael S. H. McMillan Chief Financial Officer
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKLAND FUEL CORP31.06%3 541
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-3.89%340 358
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.16%239 615
BP6.41%147 738
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.36%117 008
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.06%110 008
