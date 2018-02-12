Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Date of 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year End Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing independent marketers of fuel and petroleum products, will release its 2017 fourth quarter and year end results on March 1, 2018 after markets close and will host a webcast and conference call on March 2, 2018, at 6:30am MST (8:30am EST) to discuss the results.



To access the conference call by telephone, dial toll-free 1-844-889-7784 [Conference ID: 5199228]. The webcast slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3yuts8ba. Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends. It will remain available at the link above for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR immediately after the results are released by newswire.

ABOUT PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

We are unique in our ability to provide customers with dependable access to fuel and petroleum products, utilizing a portfolio of supply relationships, storage infrastructure, and third party rail and highway carriers to rapidly respond to supply disruptions in order to protect our customers.Parkland delivers gasoline, diesel, propane, lubricants, heating oil and other high-quality petroleum products to motorists, businesses, households and wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Our mission is to be the partner of choice for our customers and suppliers, and we do this by building lasting relationships through outstanding service, reliability, safety and professionalism.

