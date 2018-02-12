Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Parkland Fuel Corp    PKI   CA70137T1057

PARKLAND FUEL CORP (PKI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Date of 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year End Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:34pm CET

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing independent marketers of fuel and petroleum products, will release its 2017 fourth quarter and year end results on March 1, 2018 after markets close and will host a webcast and conference call on March 2, 2018, at 6:30am MST (8:30am EST) to discuss the results.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial toll-free 1-844-889-7784 [Conference ID: 5199228]. The webcast slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3yuts8ba. Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends. It will remain available at the link above for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR immediately after the results are released by newswire.

ABOUT PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

We are unique in our ability to provide customers with dependable access to fuel and petroleum products, utilizing a portfolio of supply relationships, storage infrastructure, and third party rail and highway carriers to rapidly respond to supply disruptions in order to protect our customers.Parkland delivers gasoline, diesel, propane, lubricants, heating oil and other high-quality petroleum products to motorists, businesses, households and wholesale customers in Canada and the United States.  Our mission is to be the partner of choice for our customers and suppliers, and we do this by building lasting relationships through outstanding service, reliability, safety and professionalism.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Inquiries      Media Inquiries
Ben Brooks  Annie Cuerrier
Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations                Director, Corporate Communications 
403-567-2534        403-567-2579
[email protected] [email protected] 
   

To sign up for Parkland news alerts, please go to http://bit.ly/PKI-Alert or visit www.parkland.ca.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARKLAND FUEL CORP
11:34pParkland Fuel Corporation Announces Date of 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year End Re..
GL
01/24S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
AQ
01/19PARKLAND FUEL CORP : ex-dividend day
FA
01/12PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION : Announces January 2018 Dividend
AQ
01/11Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces January 2018 Dividend
GL
2017PARKLAND FUEL CORP : ex-dividend day
FA
2017PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION : Announces December 2017 Dividend
AQ
2017PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION : Announces December 2017 Dividend
AQ
2017PARKLAND FUEL CORP : ex-dividend day
FA
2017PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION : Announces November 2017 Dividend
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/11Parkland Fuel declares CAD 0.0962 dividend 
01/04CANADIAN DIVIDEND ALL-STARS : 2017 In Review 
2017Parkland Fuel declares CAD 0.0962 dividend 
2017Parkland Fuel Corporation 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Parkland Fuel's (PKIUF) CEO Bob Espey on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 9 572 M
EBIT 2017 230 M
Net income 2017 85,0 M
Debt 2017 2 368 M
Yield 2017 4,03%
P/E ratio 2017 32,60
P/E ratio 2018 25,80
EV / Sales 2017 0,63x
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
Capitalization 3 680 M
Chart PARKLAND FUEL CORP
Duration : Period :
Parkland Fuel Corp Technical Analysis Chart | PKI | CA70137T1057 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND FUEL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Berthold Espey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Pantelidis Chairman
C. Peter Kilty Senior VP-Operations, Retail & Commercial Fuels
Michael S. H. McMillan Chief Financial Officer
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKLAND FUEL CORP4.28%2 909
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-9.40%322 317
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.30%213 300
BP-10.07%130 326
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP9.62%116 739
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-2.19%88 395
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.