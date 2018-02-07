Parkway Life REIT : Acquisition Of Elderly Nursing Rehabilitation Facility Located In Japan
02/07/2018 | 10:45am CET
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Feb 7, 2018 17:34
New
ACQUISITION OF ELDERLY NURSING REHABILITATION FACILITY LOCATED IN JAPAN
SG180207OTHR8NOO
Yong Yean Chau
Director / Chief Executive Officer
Please refer to the attachment.
Announcement (Size: 33,075 bytes)
Press Release (Size: 84,722 bytes)
Parkway Life REIT published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:44:03 UTC.
Sales 2018
111 M
EBIT 2018
88,5 M
Net income 2018
78,6 M
Debt 2018
653 M
Yield 2018
4,55%
P/E ratio 2018
21,31
P/E ratio 2019
21,31
EV / Sales 2018
21,0x
EV / Sales 2019
20,9x
Capitalization
1 676 M
