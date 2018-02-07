Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Parkway Life REIT : Acquisition Of Elderly Nursing Rehabilitation Facility Located In Japan

02/07/2018 | 10:45am CET
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 7, 2018 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ACQUISITION OF ELDERLY NURSING REHABILITATION FACILITY LOCATED IN JAPAN
Announcement Reference SG180207OTHR8NOO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yong Yean Chau
Designation Director / Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 33,075 bytes)
  2. Press Release (Size: 84,722 bytes)

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:44:03 UTC.

Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2018 111 M
EBIT 2018 88,5 M
Net income 2018 78,6 M
Debt 2018 653 M
Yield 2018 4,55%
P/E ratio 2018 21,31
P/E ratio 2019 21,31
EV / Sales 2018 21,0x
EV / Sales 2019 20,9x
Capitalization 1 676 M
Chart PARKWAY LIFE REIT
Duration : Period :
Parkway Life REIT Technical Analysis Chart | PWLR | SG1V52937132 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PARKWAY LIFE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,92  SGD
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Yean Chau Yong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kian Guan Ho Chairman
Hock Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
See Leng Tan Non-Executive Director
Suet Wun Lim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKWAY LIFE REIT-7.36%1 272
WELLTOWER INC-8.34%20 936
VENTAS-9.47%18 834
HCP-8.51%10 907
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC-12.25%5 401
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC-4.21%5 091
