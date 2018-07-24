PAS : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

ASX Announcement
24 July 2018
Changes to company secretary
The PAS Group Limited (ASX: PGR) (PAS or the Group) announces today that Kwong Yap (General Counsel and Company Secretary) who has been with PAS since July 2015 will retire as Company Secretary with effect from 31 August 2018 and Marcus Crowe (Chief Financial Officer) who has been with PAS since March 2016 has been appointed Company Secretary with effect from today.
Marcus is an experienced finance and commercial leader with broad experience who prior to joining PAS held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Boom Logistics Limited and Target. Marcus holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting, Commercial Law and Financial Planning) and is a member of both Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Governance Institute of Australia.
For further information, please contact:
|
The PAS Group
|
Citadel-MAGNUS
|
Mr. Eric Morris
|
Mr. Matthew Gregorowski
|
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
|
(02) 9290 3033
|
(03) 9902 5501
Disclaimer
PAS Group Limited published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 01:52:09 UTC