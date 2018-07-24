PAS : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

Log in
PAS GROUP LTD
Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

07/24/2018 | 03:53am CEST

ABN 25 169 477 463

ASX Announcement

24 July 2018

Changes to company secretary

The PAS Group Limited (ASX: PGR) (PAS or the Group) announces today that Kwong Yap (General Counsel and Company Secretary) who has been with PAS since July 2015 will retire as Company Secretary with effect from 31 August 2018 and Marcus Crowe (Chief Financial Officer) who has been with PAS since March 2016 has been appointed Company Secretary with effect from today.

Marcus is an experienced finance and commercial leader with broad experience who prior to joining PAS held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Boom Logistics Limited and Target. Marcus holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting, Commercial Law and Financial Planning) and is a member of both Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Governance Institute of Australia.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

The PAS Group

Citadel-MAGNUS

Mr. Eric Morris

Mr. Matthew Gregorowski

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

(02) 9290 3033

(03) 9902 5501

Disclaimer

PAS Group Limited published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 01:52:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 261 M
EBIT 2018 4,40 M
Net income 2018 2,70 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,41%
P/E ratio 2018 17,00
P/E ratio 2019 8,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 46,5 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Morris Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Adam Louis Gray Chairman
Matthew Durbin Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Rod Walker Director
Craig Holland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAS GROUP LTD34
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL0.50%106 897
KERING23.87%73 321
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.48%49 946
ROSS STORES7.90%32 925
ZALANDO8.22%13 959
