PAS : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

ABN 25 169 477 463

ASX Announcement

24 July 2018

Changes to company secretary

The PAS Group Limited (ASX: PGR) (PAS or the Group) announces today that Kwong Yap (General Counsel and Company Secretary) who has been with PAS since July 2015 will retire as Company Secretary with effect from 31 August 2018 and Marcus Crowe (Chief Financial Officer) who has been with PAS since March 2016 has been appointed Company Secretary with effect from today.

Marcus is an experienced finance and commercial leader with broad experience who prior to joining PAS held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Boom Logistics Limited and Target. Marcus holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting, Commercial Law and Financial Planning) and is a member of both Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Governance Institute of Australia.

-ENDS-

