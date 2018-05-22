Log in
PATTERSON COMPANIES (PDCO)
  Report  
Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

05/22/2018 | 03:28am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the May 29, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Patterson Companies, Inc. (“Patterson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDCO) securities between June 26, 2015 and February 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To obtain information or actively participate in the class action, please visit the Patterson page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/patterson-companies-inc. Investors suffering losses on their Patterson investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (2) Patterson's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; (3) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to and price negotiations by group purchasing organizations which represented small and independent dental practices; (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Patterson's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed a complaint against certain dental supply companies, including Patterson, claiming that they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to, or otherwise serve, buying groups representing dental practitioners. On this news, Patterson’s share price fell $7.47 per share, or 23.6%, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Patterson during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 29, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
