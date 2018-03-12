Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and
consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Patterson
Companies, Inc. ("Patterson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDCO) or certain
of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.
Patterson is a value-added specialty distributor serving the U.S. and
Canadian dental supply markets and the U.S., Canadian and U.K. animal
health supply markets.
On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced
that it filed a complaint against Patterson and two other dental supply
companies, Benco Dental Supply Company and Henry Schein, Inc. The
complaint alleges that the three companies violated United States
antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or
otherwise negotiate with buying groups seeking to obtain supply
agreements on behalf of groups of solo practitioners or small group
dental practices. This alleged conspiracy sought to prevent price
competition for the business of independent dentists purchasing through
buying groups, and the erosion of prices charged to such independent
dentists if buying groups became more prevalent.
On news of the FTC complaint, Patterson’s share price fell 5.19% on
February 13.
Then, on March 1, 2018, Patterson released its third quarter financial
results. The Company revised its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance from
continuing operations to a range of $2.13 to $2.18 per share. On an
adjusted basis, earnings are now expected to be in a range of $1.65 to
$1.70 per share – down from $2.00 to $2.10 previously (an 18% reduction
at the midpoint).
On this news, the price of Patterson stock fell 23.65%, from $31.58 to
$24.11.
